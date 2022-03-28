Highly Edibles Launches Their Token and P2E Game

Highly Edibles is undoubtedly charting a new course in the cannabis industry as the US-based company recently delved into the Metaverse by launching a token, $Millticket, as well as an NFT game. The move will enable players of the P2E game, The Door of No Return, to earn rewards that can be used to purchase anything from their store.
The global cannabis industry has witnessed a series of evolution over the years, driven by the emergence of several manufacturers as well as the legalization of the product. One of the major challenges faced by customers in the market is access to quality products and the situation is not particularly different in the United States. However, the team at Highly Edibles has ensured that their customers do not suffer a similar fate by selling edibles to consumers.
Highly Edibles recently decided to take the experience a notch higher by bringing Web3 to as many people as possible with the launch of the token and NFT game. It aligns with the company’s goal of making the blockchain more accessible to everyone, enabling users to purchase items from the store using $Millticket. They can also grow their portfolio by playing the NFT game or staking the already acquired token.
Benefits of Web3 to holders of $Millticket and customers of Highly Edibles include monthly NFT drops and access to an exclusive collection of cannabis-themed digital assets.
For further information about Highly Edibles and the range of solutions offered, visit – https://highlyedibles.netlify.app/. Highly Edibles also has a growing online community across social media, including Twiiter and Discord.
Telegram: https://t.me/+aItpDBfFuI83N2Q0
The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill
Media Contact
Company Name: Highly Edibles
Contact Person: Mike McGee
Email: Send Email
Address:Milwaukee
Country: United States
Website: https://highlyedibles.netlify.app/
