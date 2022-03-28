Highly Edibles To Launch Presale Of The $MilliTickets Token

The team at Highly Edibles continues to push boundaries, as the company ventures into Web3 with the launch of an NFT game and a utility token, $MilliTickets. The token, which will be launched through a presale, is part of the blockchain ecosystem developed by Highly Edibles as the company promotes the adoption of the technology. In addition to this, they will have a 2D marketplace where individuals can purchase real life items with free shipping.
The blockchain space continues to expand as more projects and developers emerge across the globe to meet the growing and diverse needs of crypto enthusiasts. Unfortunately, thousands of people still struggle to harness the features and benefits of blockchain, which is where Highly Edibles aims to make a difference by leveraging their presence in the cannabis industry.
The token presale, which will be hosted on Unicrypt, will allow as many people as possible to purchase the versatile use case token at $1 per token. $MilliTickets can be used to make purchases in the ever-expanding physical store of Highly Edibles. It will also be the in-game currency for the soon-to-be-launched play-to-earn game, The Door of No Return. Other benefits of the token include staking with up to 14% APY, minting, airdrops, as well as buying and selling of NFTs. $MilliTickets will be subsequently released on PancakeSwap to be publicly traded.
Highly Edibles have also announced plans to launch their first NFT collection, which will be available only to whitelisted members. The immersive The Door of No Return is a play to earn web-based NFT game designed to allow holders of the highlyedibles NFT collection to enjoy a fun online experience while earning $MilliTickets.
For further information about Highly Edibles and the range of solutions offered, visit – https://highlyedibles.netlify.app/. Highly Edibles also has a growing online community across social media, including Twiiter and Discord.
Telegram: https://t.me/+aItpDBfFuI83N2Q0
Presale link – https://dx.app/app/v3/defipresale?saleID=2346&chain=BSC?
The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill
Media Contact
Company Name: Highly Edibles
Contact Person: Mike McGee
Email: Send Email
Address:Milwaukee
Country: United States
Website: https://highlyedibles.netlify.app/
