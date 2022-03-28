Full Scholarships Announced for International Applications to Study Integrated Innovation

BANGKOK – Full Scholarships have been announced for international applicants who wish to pursue the Bachelor of Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScii), a four-year degree programme offered by the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (ScII).
Launched in 2008, the four-year Bachelor programme is one of its kind, with many firsts to its credit. ScII holds the distinction of being the first educational institute in Thailand to achieve ISO 56002 accreditation. The school is also a hub of talented international faculty members who have joined its newly established Global Innovator Faculty Towards Early-Career Development (GIFTED) Faculty Scholars programme. Additionally, all students must spend a semester studying abroad in a top-class international elite institution. A good example is our students currently enrolled in the Exchange StartUp Semester at the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology (SCET), University of California Berkeley, where they have been featured on the SCET website and in a video.
“Students are expected to develop startups before graduating, and as young entrepreneurs, owning a startup may be the most rewarding, exciting, and positive experience of their lives,” Professor Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, Executive Director, ScII, said. “We want our students to become Technology Innovators, Innovation Entrepreneurs, Social Transformers, and Digital Age Professionals,” Prof Worsak added. The school equips its students with the skills necessary to face a changing world, where technological disruption is upending societies (Read Philosophy & Approach: LINK).
All BAScii students take digital technology and entrepreneurship courses, which will serve as the foundation for startups in four focus areas: health and wellness, smart cities, sustainable development, and applied digital intelligence.
Industry-sponsored scholarships cover the full cost of tuition and fees of 1.768 million baht (approximately USD 55,000) for international students from outside Thailand. Moreover, needy students will receive a monthly stipend to cover the cost of living in Bangkok. ScII has also partnered with several corporate and industrial organizations, which will offer internships and projects to BAScii students.
“Applications for admission and scholarships are now open until May 3, 2022. You can apply through the ScII website.”
Details of Scholarship Programme: https://scii.chula.ac.th/blog/call-for-scholarship-applications-from-international-students-2022
Contact
Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation
Chulalongkorn University,
Chaloem Rajakumari 60 Building
Floor IV
Phayathai Road, Pathumwan Bangkok, THAILAND
Contact Admission scii.admissions@chula.ac.th
+(66) 22183137
Media Contact
Company Name: Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation
Contact Person: Chulalongkorn University
Email: Send Email
Phone: + (66) 22183137
Country: Thailand
Website: https://scii.chula.ac.th/
