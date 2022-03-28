First Petcare-oriented Crypto Maddog Announces Presale Launch In April

Maddog is looking to make history as the first coin to take care of pets. In a related development, a presale launch for the MadDog Charity token is scheduled for April 4, 2022, allowing investors to be a part of the charitable yet rewarding project, with an opening sale cap of 2,500 BNB.
Millions of pets are left stranded and unattended across the globe, leading to the death of thousands of cats and dogs yearly in different parts of the world. Over the years, a plethora of initiatives have been put in place to give pets the care and attention they desire and ultimately save them from dying while making the world a better place for all. However, more needs to be done in this regard, which is where the developers of the MadDog Charity token aim to make a difference by taking the cause to the blockchain space.
Arguably one of the top altcoins to invest in 2022, the token is part of the groundbreaking ecosystem that connects the intention of charity and technology. There is also a long-term goal of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and Metaverse to better understand the plight of pets, their behaviors, food preferences, symptoms, and even the message they intend to pass. The beginning of the coin will signal a new dawn for pets, bringing MADDOG coin holders into the fray.
The MadDog project combines charity with returns, rewarding MADDAG coin holders, especially as the value of the token increases. In addition to the main aim of eliminating rabies, the project also aims to help in preventing other diseases that may happen to pets in the future. There are also plans to establish a company to plan for sustainable mammal assistance.
The presale of MAD will commence on April 4 and end on 29 April 2022, starting with a soft presale to be followed by three phases.
For further information about the MAD presale and other aspects of the MADDOG project, visit – https://maddog.help. The campaign to save pets through the digital ecosystem also continues across social media, including Twitter and Telegram.
