AWS Authorized Free e-Learning library launched by NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning launches AWS Authorized Self-Paced e-Learning library with access to 200+ AWS authorized training courses developed by the AWS experts.

New York, NY – Mar 28, 2022 – The leading IT training and professional skills development provider, NetCom Learning, has recently launched its Free Official AWS e-Learning library. A comprehensive self-paced courses library, offering over 200+ authorized AWS training courses to help organizations build cloud fluent teams.

The demand for a workforce who can work on the cloud is growing at an exponential rate. Organizations constantly require cloud-fluent employees to help them transform their business operations. NetCom Learning’s newly introduced AWS e-Learning library allows organizations to build and validate their team’s cloud skills, allowing them to get most of the cloud. The authorized AWS training courses authorized AWS training courses provided have been carefully curated by AWS experts and updated regularly so that learners can keep their cloud skills up to date.

Being AWS Authorized Partner, NetCom Learning specializes in providing official AWS training to individuals or teams from different skill levels ranging from foundational to specialty level. NetCom Learning’s AWS e-Learning courses allow learners to develop skills and knowledge for AWS services and solutions, including AWS Architect, AWS Machine Learning, AWS Essentials, AWS Databases, AWS Developer, AWS SysOps, AWS Security, and more. Learners have the flexibility to learn at their own pace and also get 24/7 access to virtual training led by AWS Authorized Instructors, hands-on labs, official course content, and more.

Key Features of NetCom Learning’s AWS e-Learning Library:

– Free access to over 200+ e-Learning courses

– AWS Authorized training courses developed by AWS Authorized instructors

– 24/7 access to NetCom365 – a comprehensive digital learning platform with reporting capabilities

– Learn at your own pace: Access resources from any device without losing pace

– Certification of Completion: On successful completion, get a certificate awarded to validate your skillset

NetCom Learning CEO Russell Sarder commented, “As an AWS Authorized Partner, we are proud to offer a variety of AWS certifications and courses under our umbrella and support organizations in optimizing their team’s cloud to accelerate their digital transformation journey. We remain committed to instilling lifelong learning, and all of our initiatives are carefully planned and implemented with this goal in mind.”

About Amazon Web Services (AWS)

For nearly 14 years, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been the world’s most comprehensive and widely used cloud platform. They provide over 175 fully-featured services from data centers around the world. Millions of clients and professionals, including renowned organizations, fast-growing start-ups, and leading government agencies, rely on AWS to reduce costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning is a trusted, global training provider delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications to help organizations upskill their teams to move their business forward. They help build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting learning changes, and driving learning growth. For over 22+ years, NetCom Learning has been empowering organizations to reach optimal performance results and address challenges by managing all aspects of organizational learning. It has serviced over 80% of Fortune 100 companies and helped over 14,000 organizations achieve their business goals by offering a full complement of Managed Learning Services, including IT and business training, curriculum design and content development, learning delivery and administration, consulting, and advisory services, and management of learning technology. Their 3,000+ certified instructors deliver flexible, role-based custom training that develops the necessary skills for each role. They offer over 4,000+ courses through a blend of in-depth technical virtual, classroom-based, or e-Learning classes in private or public batches. NetCom Learning has helped 150,000 learners in over 600 locations worldwide, including five different continents.

Media Contact

Company Name: NetCom Learning

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (212) 629-7265

Address:252 West 37th Street Suite 1200W

City: New York City

State: NY 10018

Country: United States

Website: https://www.netcomlearning.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: AWS Authorized Free e-Learning library launched by NetCom Learning