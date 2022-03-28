Innovative Health Tech, Inc. Announces the Launch of 988 Talk Mobile App to Promote the New Suicide Prevention Hotline Phone Number 988

988 Talk is the first app in a suite of solutions offered through Innovative Health Tech to address mental health issues.

LAS VEGAS, NV – March 28, 2022 – Innovative Health Tech, Inc. (“IHT”), a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing mental health issues with a focus on suicide prevention announced today the launch of its mobile app 988 Talk.

In the wake of one of the highest rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide in recorded history, 988 couldn’t have come at a better time. Even before the effects of a global pandemic, worldwide economic downturn, and increased international conflict, 988 was signed into law to become the new suicide prevention hotline number.

The three-digit number not only makes it easier to remember during a mental health crisis it also distinguishes it from 911, which was designed to address criminal acts and other emergencies.

One point of need that has not been addressed by 988 is long-term care for those at risk. In many instances, individuals are left on hold for over 30 minutes when calling the suicide hotline. Callers often find themselves needing to call back repeatedly in the days, weeks, and months following their initial call, overwhelming the system.

IHT took the initiative to create a mobile app for those suffering from depression as well as those who want to help someone else dealing with mental health challenges. The platform, available on the web, Apple, and Android, connects those seeking long-term mental healthcare with professionals.

Co-founder and tech Entrepreneur Byron Booker stated, “Our team has a long history of supporting mental health initiatives, and we wanted to put our gifts and talents to work to make a positive impact during this crisis.”

IHT asks its professionals to offer a limited free trial before charging, but this is not a requirement to join the program. 988 Talk also offers mental health tips and reminders to help with long-term prevention.

988 Talk has already partnered with many non-profits dedicated to mental health. It’s even partnered with a mindful NFT series called Coach Koala to help bring awareness to the app. For more information visit www.988Talk.com

About Innovative Health Tech

Innovative Health Tech, Inc. (“IHT”) is a medical technology organization operating in the mental health industry. IHT is based in Las Vegas, NV and recently launched its first mobile app called 988 Talk. 988 Talk is the first mobile app in a suite of apps each created to address different mental health issues.

About 988 Talk:

988 Talk is a telemedicine web platform and mobile app that connects those seeking long-term mental health services with providers and mental health support tips. 988 Talk connects directly to the 988-suicide prevention hotline which goes into effect July 16, 2022.

For more information, please visit www.988Talk.com

About Coach Koala:

Coach Koala is a collection of 5,000 Mental Health NFTs. Coach Koala NFTs grants collectors access to in-person and live stream events, the Tranquil mindful metaverse, and proceeds from the sale support the development of mental health products like the 988 Talk app and more.

For more information, please visit www.CoachKoala.com.

