Matt Hall Announces First Anniversary Of Personal Training Studio

MH Studio was born during the pandemic and is the brainchild of Matt Hall. Matt has worked in several well-established gyms, and boasts over 15 years experience in the fitness industry, and through this, identified the increasing demand for an exclusive, non-intimidating environment for his loyal clients to train in. This inspired and drove Matt to open MH Studio, and is now set to proudly celebrate it’s first anniversary.
The studio offers fully-equipped one-to-one personal training and small group training with an in-house bespoke salon, Cosmos Beauty, catering to members as well as non-members.
“In a world where so many people live with depression, anxiety and low self-esteem, we understand the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and how this can improve your quality of life. I want my clients to live with confidence and truly have an enviable lifestyle that is supremely healthy at the same time. I am so proud of what we have achieved in the last year and could not have done this without the support of our loyal clients.” – said founder, Matt Hall
Matt converted a neglected building and transformed it into Leicestershire’s premium fitness studio. His vision is to open several such studios across England.
MH Studio is one of the up-and-coming personal training facility that educates its clients on living a healthy lifestyle and staying consistent in a community environment. A place where one can embrace a new lifestyle and live with confidence.
Those who would like to know more about what this studio has to offer visit https://www.mhstudio.co.uk/
