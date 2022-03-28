Fulfillment Management Group Offers Premium Third-Party Logistics Services For Online Retail Businesses

The SaaS platform provides an unnoticed logistic service that lets business owners scale their businesses without having to worry about the task of getting products to consumers

US-based logistics SaaS provider, Fulfillment Management Group, is pleased to announce that e-commerce platforms, Amazon merchants, and other online retailers looking for help with fulfilling orders, can rely on it for efficient and seamless delivery of their products to customers all over the world.

The innovative cloud-based platform offers affordable third-party logistics services to help online retailers easily access shipping agents near their target customers.

According to the company, effectively running a business is a tedious and demanding task, with many moving parts that all require adequate attention to function optimally. As such, the platform is offering to take some of the load off the plate of business owners, by providing a turnkey solution they can simply integrate into their services.

Using the platform’s cloud-based logistic service, online retailers can pay more attention to other aspects of their operations such as ensuring product quality and developing better customer service, with the assurance that the process of getting products to customers is being handled by competent and experienced logistics experts.

“Our goal is to make running your business as easy as it can be. Our team is composed of highly experienced and dedicated logistic experts who love their job and are constantly innovating new ways of improving service delivery. We’re more than just a couple of warehouses and API call representatives. We’re honest individuals on a mission to create the most efficient and seamless turnkey logistic service the world has ever seen.”

From providing all the necessary shipping peppers without charging additional duties, tariffs, or taxes, to ensuring fast and efficient delivery of goods to consumers, Fulfillment Management Group prides itself as the most reliable and affordable third-party logistics service on the planet.

The company also adopts flexible monthly payment plans that allow brands to customize their payments to match the availability of orders, ensuring they only have to pay as the need arises.

More so, the logistics SaaS cloud-based platform also makes it possible for retailers to incorporate return policies into their services and leverages its strong network of warehouses to facilitate international transportation, through a wide variety of options.

Anyone interested in working with, or employing the company’s services, can visit the website to learn more, or simply reach out to Fulfillment Management Group via the contact info below.

Media Contact

Company Name: Fulfillment Management Group, Inc.

Contact Person: Mark Novak

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 (800) 571-0462

Address:485 Federal Hwy

City: Dania Beach

State: FL 33004

Country: United States

Website: https://fulfillmentmanagementusa.com

