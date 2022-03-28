Fulfillment Management Group Offers Premium Third-Party Logistics Services For Online Retail Businesses

US-based logistics SaaS provider, Fulfillment Management Group, is pleased to announce that e-commerce platforms, Amazon merchants, and other online retailers looking for help with fulfilling orders, can rely on it for efficient and seamless delivery of their products to customers all over the world.
The innovative cloud-based platform offers affordable third-party logistics services to help online retailers easily access shipping agents near their target customers.
According to the company, effectively running a business is a tedious and demanding task, with many moving parts that all require adequate attention to function optimally. As such, the platform is offering to take some of the load off the plate of business owners, by providing a turnkey solution they can simply integrate into their services.
Using the platform’s cloud-based logistic service, online retailers can pay more attention to other aspects of their operations such as ensuring product quality and developing better customer service, with the assurance that the process of getting products to customers is being handled by competent and experienced logistics experts.
“Our goal is to make running your business as easy as it can be. Our team is composed of highly experienced and dedicated logistic experts who love their job and are constantly innovating new ways of improving service delivery. We’re more than just a couple of warehouses and API call representatives. We’re honest individuals on a mission to create the most efficient and seamless turnkey logistic service the world has ever seen.”
From providing all the necessary shipping peppers without charging additional duties, tariffs, or taxes, to ensuring fast and efficient delivery of goods to consumers, Fulfillment Management Group prides itself as the most reliable and affordable third-party logistics service on the planet.
The company also adopts flexible monthly payment plans that allow brands to customize their payments to match the availability of orders, ensuring they only have to pay as the need arises.
More so, the logistics SaaS cloud-based platform also makes it possible for retailers to incorporate return policies into their services and leverages its strong network of warehouses to facilitate international transportation, through a wide variety of options.
Anyone interested in working with, or employing the company’s services, can visit the website to learn more, or simply reach out to Fulfillment Management Group via the contact info below.
Media Contact
Company Name: Fulfillment Management Group, Inc.
Contact Person: Mark Novak
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 (800) 571-0462
Address:485 Federal Hwy
City: Dania Beach
State: FL 33004
Country: United States
Website: https://fulfillmentmanagementusa.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Fulfillment Management Group Offers Premium Third-Party Logistics Services For Online Retail Businesses
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.