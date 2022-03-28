Film Director Kirk Wong appointed as the creative consultant at utopia inspired blockchain Game Finance company, Utoverse

Utoverse, a (UK)-based Game & Finance company, is pleased to welcome Kirk Wong as the creative consultant to the company.

Kirk Wong, reference Wikipedia, is a Hong Kong-based film director and actor who has done top films, including the 1998 action comedy film The Big Hit. Wong’s other films like Health Warning, Crime Story, and Organized Crime & Triad Bureau had been developing a following among fans of Action film.

Utoverse is a utopia-based Gamefi project that uses a combination of modern age techs such as blockchain, 3D virtual reality, AR, NFTs, and GameFi while utilizing mythical, astronomical, and physics-based knowledge to combine a multi-axis UTOVERSE.

Kirk Wong is globally recognized for his notable contributions in the film-making and acting industry. Wong’s roles include the likes of Sergeant Sam Liang in Danger Has Two Faces (1985), Inspector Lau in Legacy of Rage, and Inspector Philip Chan in Forever Young (1989), Dai Anfen in God of Gamblers II (1990), Crazy Bull in Twin Dragons (1992), and Yuan Pa Tien in The Mad Monk (1993), as well as a cameo appearance in Police Confidential (1995).

Kirk Wong has not only served as an actor but a leading director with movies such as the 1981 film The Club, Health Warning, starring Johnny Wang, Eddy Ko, and Elvis Tsui, and Crime Story starring Jackie Chan under his name. Wong also did American movies, including The Big Hit and Mark Wahlberg and Lou Diamond Phillips. In 2000, Wong directed the TV film The Disciples starring Ice-T.

Aside from being an actor and a movie director, Kirk Wong has been a consultant to various industry leaders. He has provided counsel to regional and global businesses in areas such as creativity, innovation, design thinking, and actionable intelligence.

As Utoverse creative consultant, he will advise the company’s leadership team on its creative strategies, design and shaping the utoverse, marketing, and data-driven decision making, helping them develop the perfect utoverse. He will also work with Utoverse to establish a comprehensive data-driven decision-making business model to help the company better anticipate its customers’ needs and foster better understanding and collaboration with its partners to develop the blockchain and Gamefi based utoverse ecosystem.

Chief Executive Officer of Utoverse, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Kirk Wong as the creative consultant of Utoverse. We are inspired by his work in the Cinema; we believe that he will be able to provide us with valuable feedback and counsel to help us grow our business in the utoverse and play to earn industry where graphics and animation are of paramount importance.

“We believe his appointment will support our growth plans to become a next-generation gamefi platform, combining both plays to earn and gamification to deliver a new and unique experience to users. We are optimistic that with the gamefi offered by Utoverse and given our gamification model, users will enjoy fun play while living a virtual life that is perfect and ideal and in doing so, earn lucrative rewards.

Kirk Wong added, “The idea of Utopia, which humankind has always dreamt of and strived for, with a history dating back to the 1600s, has always fascinated me. Who would not want to be part of a perfect and idealistic world?”

“What Utoverse is offering is exactly this: A parallel universe on blockchain that is perfect. A universe where justice prevails and everyone is compensated for their efforts without any ambiguity of corruption or malpractices. A key factor of this Utoverse is the gamification aspect, for which it is imperative that a well-thought strategy is crafted around animation, the interaction of the characters, and HCI. That is where my role comes into play. Being in the industry for more than four decades, I have experience in this field, and I am confident that together with the Utoverse team, we will create a Utoverse that will change the dynamics of existing gamefi universe.” Continued Kirk Wong.

