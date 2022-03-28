77 Suns' NFT Avatars Collections have the potential to revolutionize the Digital world

The NFT Avatars Collections by 77 Suns have the power to reshape the digital landscape.

77Suns is dedicated to assisting creators and brands in developing metaverse platforms for sharing culture. 77 Suns help users to make beautiful spaces to share eye-catching content, form tight communities, and sell creative works and products in meaningful ways. 77 Suns also enable customers to create appealing and functional 3D environments that can be sold or rented to others who want to stage mind-blowing experiences.

77 Suns are very excited about NFT is a brand new type of digital asset .77 Suns NFTs have some interesting new properties: they’re one-of-a-kind, provably scarce, tradeable, and can be used in a variety of applications. You can do whatever you want with them, just like you do with physical goods! You can throw them away, send them as a gift to a friend halfway over the world, or sell them on the open market. In contrast to physical objects, they do have all of the programmability of digital commodities.

77Suns makes it simpler than ever to launch a virtual reality art exhibition. We empower users to use their beautiful locations to share eye-catching content, build a close-knit community, and sell their creative works. Users can take advantage of this fantastic opportunity on May 13th, when the app and games are launched. Simply download the 77suns app and create an account to get started.

77Suns, developing tools that will allow customers to freely trade their digital products, authors, to release new digital works, and developers to build rich, integrated marketplaces for their digital goods. According to 77Suns vision, open protocols like Ether and ERC-721 will enable dynamic new economies, the team behind the project says.

