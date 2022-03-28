CZUR Tech Creates A new Indiegogo Campaign for ET24Pro

CZUR Tech is again looking to disrupt the global office products market as the company announces the upcoming launch of another state-of-the-art book scanner. The ET24Pro has been described as an “incomparable professional book scanner,” with features that enable users to scan a book in minutes. In a related development, CZUR Tech is launching an Indiegogo campaign for the product on March 29, allowing as many people as possible to be one of the first to get the extraordinary book scanner.
Scanning documents can sometimes be a daunting task, especially when there are a lot of pages involved. It is even more worrisome and time-consuming to scan books. Over the years, brands have created scanning products to ease the process. However, many of the available solutions do not meet the needs of users in terms of quality and comprehensiveness. Consequently, CZUR seeks to change this narrative with the introduction of ET24Pro.
The product is an upgrade to the previously released ET16Plus, as it offers additional features and functionalities to users, ensuring they enjoy a seamless scanning process with better quality. ET24Pro comes with 24 megapixels, patented curve-flattening technology, and auto page-turning detection to allow users scan an entire book in high resolution quality in minutes.
Other features of the scanner include 360 DPI, multi-color mode, AI graphic optimization, 186-language OCR, and HDMI 1.4. The device is compatible with multiple operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Linus.
The incomparable professional book scanner will be available to customers across the globe.
For more information about ET24Pro and other innovative solutions from CZUR Tech Co. Ltd., visit – https://www.czur.com/product/et24pro. CZUR Tech Co. Ltd. can also be found across social media, including facebook and YouTube.
About CZUR TECH CO., LTD
CZUR is a high-tech company founded in 2013 to focus on Smart Hardware Solutions for enterprises and individuals. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the company aims to create smart office appliances that include the latest technologies and human touch to fundamentally improve work efficiency in office environments.
