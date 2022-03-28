Microplate Systems Market – Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Top 10 Players and Industry Outlook

According to the new market research report “Microplate Systems Market by Product (Microplate Reader (Multi-mode, Single-mode), Microplate Washer, Microplate Accessories), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics) & End User (Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to reach USD 1,170 million by 2026 from USD 927 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.8%.
OPPORTUNITY: Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
In the last decade, the number of pharma companies has grown significantly, especially in the emerging markets. As of 2019, there are 1,131 publicly listed pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the Asia Pacific, indicating a significant presence of local as well as international players in the region.
According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), US firms conduct a majority of the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals and hold the intellectual property rights to most new medicines. In addition, the biopharmaceutical industry has developed over 5,000 new medicines around the world, with ~3,400 compounds currently being studied in the US—more than in any other region around the world.
The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing focus on miniaturization and the growing prevalence of disease.
Microplate readers accounted for the larger share of the Microplate Systems Market in 2020
Based on the product, the market is segmented into microplate readers, microplate pipetting systems and dispensers, microplate washers, and microplate accessories & software. In 2020, the microplate readers segment accounted for the larger share of the microplate system market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing focus on drug discovery, and the rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies.
By application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020
Based on the application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics and proteomics research, and other applications. The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The need for high-/ultra-high-throughput screening and reduced time-to-market for drugs are major driving factors for this market.
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical are the largest end-users of the microplate systems market
Based on end-users, the market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The biotechnology & pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to increasing government support in the form of funding for biotech and pharma research.
North America dominates the global microplate system market
The microplate systems market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the government initiatives for cell-based research, the increasing acceptance of personalized medicine, increasing academic and government investments in diagnostic research, and increasing focus on drug discovery and development.
The major players in the microplate systems market are Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), PerkinElmer (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Tecan (Switzerland), BMG Labtech (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Enzo Life Sciences Inc. (US), Berthold Technologies (Germany), Biochrom (UK), Corning (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Brucker Corporation (US), Dynex Technologies (US), Bio-One International GmbH (Austria), Accuris Instruments (US), CTK Biotech Inc. (US), LTEK (South Korea), JASCO (Japan), Rayto (China), Micro Lab Instruments (India), Biohit Oyj (Finland), Mindray (China), and Hudson Robotics (US).
