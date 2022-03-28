Veltrust and Due Facce Sponsored Finalist Wins Title of Miss Trinidad & Tobago 2022

Veltrust and fashion venture co-founded by Alfredo Versace, Due Facce are proud to recognize their sponsored winner of Miss Trinidad and Tobago 2022, Christin Coeppicus, who was crowned on Saturday March 26th and now represents as Miss Trinidad and Tobago 2022, she will go on to represent her country on the world stage in Poland later this year.
Coeppicus also won the categories of best national costume, most photogenic and most intelligent.
Veltrust CEO and Due Facce Co-founder, Jaian Cuttari commented “Veltrust and Due Facce have always been committed to supporting the excellence and growth of individuals.”
(Miss Trinidad and Tobago 2022 (left) with Veltrust CEO, Jaian Cuttari)
Cuttari continued “We are proud to have been part of Christin’s journey since the beginning and she is a clear example of our long-standing belief that everyone has potential for excellence”.
