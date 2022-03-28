Rip Micheals Bringing out T.I. For April Fools Comedy Jam April 9th

Comedian, producer and star of the upcoming show Urban Eats & Treats, Rip Micheals is excited to announce the return of the April Fools Comedy Jam to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 9, 2022 as part of his “Did I Go Too Far” comedy tour. The monumental line-up including Wild ‘N Out stars Nick Cannon, B. Simone and Jacob Williams, social media sensation HaHa Davis, comedy veterans Joe Torry, Bruce Bruce, Tony Roberts and more, features the first ever comedy performance for T.I. as comedian Tip Harris in New York City.
Known for his jaw-dropping antics on the NAACP Image Award Winning VH1 show Wild, ‘N Out, April Fools Comedy Jam host and producer Rip Micheals has also enlisted musical superstars Moneybagg Yo and Brooklyn native Lil’ Kim to close out the show. Tickets start at $30 and are available now at www.aprilfoolscomedyjam.com.
“This will be a night Brooklyn will never forget,” said Rip Micheals. “To have T.I. on the same stage performing comedy as Nick Cannon, B. Simone, HaHa Davis and all the other amazing comedians with Moneybagg Yo and Lil’ Kim closing the show in her home town… and tickets starting at only $30? I’d buy a ticket to see that if it wasn’t my show!”Tickets for April Fools Comedy Jam on Saturday April 9, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY are available now:https://www.aprilfoolscomedyjam.com/
@ripmicheals
@aprilfoolscomedy
About Rip Micheals:
Now in his ninth season on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Mr. “Did I Go Too Far?” Rip Micheals’ comedy TV appearances also include Last Call With Carson Daly (NBC), Living With Funny (Oxygen), Starz StaannDUP!, ComicView (BET), P. Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy (HBO), Showtime at the Apollo, According to Him + Her (BET), Centric Comedy All-Stars, and Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam (Showtime).
A true comedy vet, Rip has produced and hosted his April Fools Comedy Jam Tour to sold-out audiences for eight consecutive years prior to COVID shutdowns. In 2019, Rip produced the No. 2 ranking Pollstar tour of the year, Wild ‘N Out Live with 40 sold-out arenas across the country and holds a record in Washington, DC for selling out two arenas in the same night.
Currently Rip Micheals is the Senior Comedy Producer on the new daytime talk show “Nick Cannon” on FOX. In April 2022, Rip will also be seen hosting and starring in his new show Urban Eats & Treats featuring appearances by Russell Peters, Nick Cannon, Shaquille O’Neal, Jacquees, Tamar Braxton, and more. Urban Eats & Treats is an LOL Network production with a distribution network reaching an audience of over 100 million viewers via Pluto, Tubi, Roku, Redbox, Vizio, Xumo, Peacock, and more.
For interviews or questions contact:
Parnell Gervais
@ThoroughConsulting
631.664.4927
ThoroughConsulting@gmail.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Parnell Gervais
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 631.664.4927
Country: United States
Website: www.aprilfoolscomedyjam.com
