360 Legal, Colorado's Newest Process Server, welcomes Emily Vavra

360 Legal opens their New Colorado office. 360 legal is a Florida-based Process Server with a national network of professional process servers and a mission to provide comprehensive process service at affordable prices.

360 Legal is exceptionally pleased to announce that Emily Vavra has joined the team to run their new Denver Colorado office. Ms Vavra brings with her a wealth of experience in the Process Service industry.

Emily has received her Associate’s Degree in General Studies from the Community College of Aurora in 2011. Before that, she was a legal forwarder at NCO Financial Systems and Director of Legal Management at Richardson Riley and Associates. After receiving her Associate’s Degree, Emily spent the bulk of her legal career as a Direct Legal Solutions Manager at Jefferson Capital Systems LLC. As of March 2022, Emily Vavra was embraced as Director of Legal Operations in 360 Legal Inc.

Mike Weaver, president of 360 Legal imparted the fundamental values of his company’s legal services, describing 360 Legal as a ’Client-first’ Service of Process:

“I often mentioned that we are a client-first company, and that’s above our technology, above our service, above everything. Our clients, we exist for and because of our clients. Part of that is being ’client first’. It’s a big part of it. Over the past 27 years, it’s become a focal point of how I deliver service, and every business I’ve ever been involved in. We exist for and because of our clients.“

360 Legal welcomed Emily Vavra as its Director of Legal Operations. In her new role, Emily will lead and oversee new business initiatives, drive the implementation of policies and procedures, reinforcing the company’s main goal, which is to consistently deliver unparalleled service and client experience.

Mike Weaver, President of 360 Legal, found an unexpected coincidence in Ms. Vavra joining the team.

“As I look back at the importance of Women’s History Month, it struck me as very coincidental that the Process Service Industry is 61.8% male, however 360 Legal now has 2 out of 3 Offices lead by women. For us, It was only a matter of hiring the best person for the job, having nothing to do with how gender lopsided the industry is. That Emily joins us as Women’s History Month comes to a close is a very fortuitous coincidence. With the incredible talent that is out there, it would be refreshing to see some of our peers in the industry adopt a more open attitude, while hiring the best”, said Mr. Weaver from his Sarasota headquarters.

