Heads or Tails: A True Account of The Nation's Worst Hostage Crisis

On April 4, 1991, Lisa Joseph and two other family members were stopped by the Good Guys Electronics Store in Sacramento, California. As they left the store, she was grabbed by the hair and shoved against the wall. Shots rang out and four Asian gunmen seized the store to protest their frustrations and unhappiness with their lives in the United States. Thirty-eight people were held at gunpoint and before the day was out the suspects deliberately shot, stabbed or wounded eleven of the hostages, and killed three others.
Lisa Joseph can recount the harrowing experiences inside the store from beginning to end. She can describe:
• How the hostages get tied up with speaker wire in groups, and were then ordered to play death games. (Heads or Tails & Eeenie Meanie Miney Moe)
• What the hostages felt like during the discussions between the hostage negotiation team and the extremely violent gunmen.
• How she suffered a miscarriage with a twelve gauge to her head in the store. Then was made to watch people being shot, including her uncle.
During the siege, the Asian gunmen made a variety of demands wanting everything from millions of dollars to more guns, bulletproof vests, and a 50-passenger helicopter to take them to Thailand, and 1,000-year-old Ginseng roots. The hostage crisis ended when the Special Enforcement Details forcibly stormed in, killing three of the gunmen and wounded the fourth. Joseph and her cousin survived. Her uncle was shot multiple times and killed by one of the gunmen.
Lisa Joseph brings to real life one of the pivotal hostage rescue operations in law enforcement experience.
