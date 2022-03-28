OntimeBooks, a Traditional Publishing Company Joins the Movement for Peace in Ukraine

OnTimeBooks, this budding publishing house that boasts a wide array of books and springs surprises on writers, will be publishing a Russian and a Ukrainian author in a single volume in an attempt to prove that literature and art unite and the only war artists and writers can take part in are the peaceful fights in the name of dignity, the dissemination of free thinking, peace and the ultimate value of human existence.
OnTimeBooks will assist authors in making their novels the best they can be. Even the finest authors rely on proof in the form of readers. Readers may be turned off if a book has errors or contradictions. In reality, many self-published novels have “rookie” grammatical and spelling faults that irritate readers and cause them to lose faith in the work as a whole. That does not have to be the case. The organization employs expert proofreaders to ensure that writers’ publications appear and read well. OnTimeBooks has an E-store where readers can get published books, Greek books, and Audio books. They also offer full book editing services, cover design and layout, worldwide distribution, etc. The growth of the written word has been a fantastic time for humanity, but one indisputable result of this linguistic explosion has been an explosion in the number of authors fighting for publication.
OnTimeBooks strives to commemorate all writers as frequently as possible by assisting Greek Authors and Writers in achieving global recognition through marketing, publishing, and other services! They provide a comprehensive variety of language services, including localization and transcription. The organization can give translation in a broad range of languages and will always make an effort to contact linguists regardless of how unique the language is. OnTimeBooks can translate various forms of information, from corporate reports to specialized material, and can also proofread it to assure native language fluency and quality.
At the same time, tens of thousands of trapped Ukrainians and frightened Russian soldiers who are deployed across an inhospitable land as wannabe invaders are at the mercy of pernicious political decisions and sinister politicians abusing power. While in Mariupol desperate Ukrainian civilians brace themselves for the Great Exodus, like the women during the Third Siege of Missolonghi, a Ukrainian author Anna Canic from Odissos, Ucraine and a Russian author Alexander Cabishev from Saint Petersburg, Russia like another Lord Byron, will join forces in extolling this symbolic Exodus, World Peace, condemning violence and showcasing the essential peace-making power of art and, more specifically, literature. The first joint symbolic worldwide edition will be out on March 28th, with a view to leading to a ceasefire and unconditional peace, even for a single day.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/OntimeBooksUk
Media Contact
Company Name: ONTIMEBOOKS
Contact Person: Dimitrios Christodoulou
Email: Send Email
Address:Ullet Road 93
City: Liverpool, L172AB
Country: United Kingdom
Website: www.ontimebooks.net
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: OntimeBooks, a Traditional Publishing Company Joins the Movement for Peace in Ukraine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.