OntimeBooks, a Traditional Publishing Company Joins the Movement for Peace in Ukraine

OnTimeBooks, this budding publishing house that boasts a wide array of books and springs surprises on writers, will be publishing a Russian and a Ukrainian author in a single volume in an attempt to prove that literature and art unite and the only war artists and writers can take part in are the peaceful fights in the name of dignity, the dissemination of free thinking, peace and the ultimate value of human existence.

OnTimeBooks will assist authors in making their novels the best they can be. Even the finest authors rely on proof in the form of readers. Readers may be turned off if a book has errors or contradictions. In reality, many self-published novels have “rookie” grammatical and spelling faults that irritate readers and cause them to lose faith in the work as a whole. That does not have to be the case. The organization employs expert proofreaders to ensure that writers’ publications appear and read well. OnTimeBooks has an E-store where readers can get published books, Greek books, and Audio books. They also offer full book editing services, cover design and layout, worldwide distribution, etc. The growth of the written word has been a fantastic time for humanity, but one indisputable result of this linguistic explosion has been an explosion in the number of authors fighting for publication.

OnTimeBooks strives to commemorate all writers as frequently as possible by assisting Greek Authors and Writers in achieving global recognition through marketing, publishing, and other services! They provide a comprehensive variety of language services, including localization and transcription. The organization can give translation in a broad range of languages and will always make an effort to contact linguists regardless of how unique the language is. OnTimeBooks can translate various forms of information, from corporate reports to specialized material, and can also proofread it to assure native language fluency and quality.

At the same time, tens of thousands of trapped Ukrainians and frightened Russian soldiers  who are deployed across an inhospitable land as wannabe invaders  are at the mercy of pernicious political decisions and sinister politicians abusing power. While in Mariupol desperate Ukrainian civilians brace themselves for the Great Exodus, like the women during the Third Siege of Missolonghi, a Ukrainian author Anna Canic from Odissos, Ucraine and a Russian author Alexander Cabishev from Saint Petersburg, Russia like another Lord Byron, will join forces in extolling this symbolic Exodus, World Peace, condemning violence and showcasing the essential peace-making power of art and, more specifically, literature. The first joint symbolic worldwide edition will be out on March 28th, with a view to leading to a ceasefire and unconditional peace, even for a single day.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/OntimeBooksUk

Media Contact

Company Name: ONTIMEBOOKS

Contact Person: Dimitrios Christodoulou

Email: Send Email

Address:Ullet Road 93

City: Liverpool, L172AB

Country: United Kingdom

Website: www.ontimebooks.net

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: OntimeBooks, a Traditional Publishing Company Joins the Movement for Peace in Ukraine