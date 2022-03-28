Small Players Present the Core Trading Education Platform for Beginners and Experienced Traders

Antonio is a successful stock market trader with over $6 million in realized profits. While dozens of accomplished traders hoard their knowledge and tools, Antonio wanted to share his experiences and impart his knowledge to beginners, teaching them the fundamental elements of day trading and the core principles of the stock market.
He founded Small Players to provide his students with a comfortable learning experience and lift the widespread notion that the stock market is an intimidating, punishing place. Although it can be argued that is, Antonio’s mission is to equip Small Players’ students with the knowledge and skills required to succeed.
As the leader of Small Players, Antonio has been an inspiration to hundreds of beginner stock traders. Having abandoned his college studies for the sake of pursuing his passion for trading, he imparts:
“At age 20, I dropped out of school. Had no money. Not sure what I wanted to do. At 25, I have traveled half the world and became a millionaire. A lot can change quickly. Never give up.“
Antonio answered some of the most common questions thousands of beginner traders had in the ‘How Long Did it Take to Become Profitable Day Trading’ video, imparting:
“A minimum amount of money to start trading is another very common question that we get from beginners, and my best answer to you is zero dollars. You got to start with paper trading.”
Antonio refers to ‘paper trading’ as an essential tool to grasp the basics of day trading without risking one’s own capital. His brand, Small Players, provides all of its students with a manual containing valuable statistics and information, which Small Players students can use to circumvent the ‘red zone’ with consistency after completing the course. On the same note, Antonio’s Small Players offer a variety of learning material and courses regarding day trading, stocks, crypto trading, as well as several premium pre-market and momentum stock scanners.
Among thousands of satisfied students, now accomplished traders in their own right, Tia’s testimony speaks on behalf of all Small Players trainees, praising Antonio’s knowledgeability and friendliness, stating:
“I have been learning from Small Players since May. They provide tons of valuable information for extremely competitive prices. KK and Antonio have a true passion for teaching and do so in a manner that is easy to understand. Small Players don’t brag about the money they make, nor do they promise their students are going to make huge profits overnight. They teach the importance of hard work and consistency,” said Tia.
With over 100k followers across social media platforms, Antonio is among the most popular online stock teachers. He is constantly updating his Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube profiles with fresh videos containing engaging content and helpful tips.
More information about Small Players is available on the brand’s official Instagram page.
