Don't Miss Out On Viral World Coin

Viral World Coin a new cryptocurrency that will be having a Pre Sale April 7th 2022. On PinkSale finance, aims to make there mark and make it big. They run on Binance smart chain. Which has some great advantages right off the bat.

Some of the benefits of Binance Smart Chain include:

A rich and growing digital asset ecosystem powered by Binance DEX, the leading decentralized exchange

Cheap transaction fees that reach as low as 1 cent

High performance with a network capable of producing a block every 3 seconds

Cross-chain DeFi mechanisms that increase DeFi interoperability

A supportive Binance ecosystem that funds and bootstraps many DeFi projects

A growing ecosystem of millions of users across Binance.com and Binance DEX

A network of major crypto projects already collaborating with BSC



The Benefits That Viral World Coin Offers There Holders

Include Binance-Usd rewards, a stable coin and unlike other crypto projects that give rewards in there native coin. The holder can take profits with out selling or lowering the amount of VWC coins they have. This also means that the rewards that the holder earns can not loose any monetary value. Viral World Coin is bringing stability to the unstable.

Viral World Coin Allocates a portion of there buy/sell tax which is on average lower than other projects out there. Towards Business development, the goal here is to have tangible business affiliations that will in return add value to VWC. The holders will benefit from this through burning of tokens. (Lowering the total supply amount which increases value of remaining tokens) and airdrops (physically sending tokens directly to the wallets of holders).

Viral World Coin also believes in helping the world and supporting our community. The viral World Charity fund will help out cause’s worldwide with the voice of our community all charity events will be voted on. By the means of polls on our multiple social platforms.

WHO IS VIRAL WORLD COIN?

The core team for VWC is based in the USA with partners worldwide. They come from all walks of life, but all share the same drive and commitment to Viral World Coin. The CEO / Founder has been kyc/doxxed which means he takes full legal responsibility if a exit scam were to take place, and the project has had a smart contract audit performed.

CEO MESSAGE

Please use the link tree listed below to see all of our social media outlets, myself and the team stay very active with our community we hope you join our presale on April 7th on PinkSale Finance. The presale buys are open to the public but limited and also has a 10% lower price. You will not be disappointed.

April 7th PinkSale Pre Sale: https://bit.ly/36ShZo1

All Social Media Channels: https://linktr.ee/viralworldcoin

Media Contact

Company Name: Viral World Coin

Contact Person: Jonathon

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.viralworldcoin.com

