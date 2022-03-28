German based finance company, Extoro introduces the world's first debit card with built-in display and linked to its Coinbase-backed crypto wallet.

Founded in Düsseldorf in 2021, Extoro has quickly become one of the largest risk investigation companies in Germany. The company’s Exdata division has earned it a reputation as a trusted finance partner, awarding credit scores to service companies. In addition to Exdata, Extoro now also offers current accounts and modern payment solutions.

Extoro equals innovation in finance

“Our vision is to make digital banking and cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone. We plan to merge traditional banking and modern technology through innovative solutions, delivering next generation finance services to private individuals and companies,” explains a representative for Extoro.

Owing to its meteoric success, FinTech company Extoro has since moved its headquarters to Hamburg and currently has four locations in four countries. The company focuses on providing transactional, cryptocurrency, and business solutions for its customers.

A next-generation debit card

“We’re especially proud to be launching the Extoro Debit Card, the world’s first debit card with a display, which offers our customers up to 5% cash back on payments. By applying innovative technologies, we’ve succeeded in creating a debit card capable of wireless and wired charging.”

The Extoro Debit Card is packed with revolutionary features to enable secure, encrypted transactions and help combat financial fraud. These include:

– Periodically changing CVC/security codes,

– 90 days battery life,

– Wireless charging,

– Wired charging,

– Bluetooth 5.1 LE capabilities.

Use of the Extoro Debit Card is backed by ultra-secure servers located in Europe and hosted by its partner IONOS (1&1), which is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

“We know that security matters to our customers because it matters to us. Our security promise ensures all customers get a deposit insurance of €100,000 and that your data will never be passed on or sold to third parties,” continues the representative.

Cryptocurrencies, redefined

Cryptocurrencies is another arena in which Extoro is making waves.

“We have teamed up with Coinbase to offer an app with a built-in wallet. This wallet is directly connected to a customer’s bank account, allowing them to make real-time transfers as well as pay with crypto using their Extoro Card. Customers can pay for purchases or services rendered at Aldi, Lidl, or anywhere that VISA cards topped with cryptocurrencies are accepted.”

“What’s more, our Extoro Exchange enables customers to buy and sell crypto directly in the app with 0% fees,” concludes the representative.

Conclusion

