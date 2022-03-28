The Hangry Hippo NFT is Locked, Loaded & Raring to Go

One of the most certain ways of making money in modern times is through the ownership of an NFT. But this is somewhat difficult as the NFT space is currently saturated with fraudulent projects. Still, amidst all the rugpulls in the crypto market, one genuine NFT that wants to enrich its holders is the Hangry Hippo NFT.
The Hangry Hippo NFT is primarily targeted at the new generation of entrepreneurs and world travelers who are not satisfied with the traditional means of wealth-making. The NFT combines the best of high-quality art at a low price point to give buyers massive upside. It also helps that each piece of artwork is a tech-powered rarity that is exclusively unique and detailed with 3D elements.
The designers behind the project ensured high quality art could be achieved even for beginners in the space. Besides, the absence of utility and the developers’ decision to make this strictly art-based lowers the price point and gives everyone a chance to own an NFT without taking any real risk. So that means at a mint price of only .02eth, those who mint would be given a large opportunity to create tremendous upside at a very low risk.
But even with the price set so low, there is no risk of this NFT decreasing in value. This is because the collection will be limited to 5,555 hangry hippos to keep it as exclusive as possible.
To mint the NFT, one needs to either be a part of the Hangry Hippo whitelist or try their luck in the public draw. Getting on the whitelist requires intending owners to engage with the team on Discord, Twitter, and Instagram. Hangry Hippos will also be available exclusively on Opensea once the mint is sold out. Everyone is advised to join the Hangry Hippo Discord to know about the NFT drop and mint price.
Media Contact
Company Name: Hangry Hippo
Contact Person: Don Hippo
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.hangryhippo.io
