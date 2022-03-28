Top UAE Perfume Brand, Lecmo, Launches 'The Blue' Collection

Lecmo, a premium perfumes brand in the UAE is announcing itself to the world with the launch of its newest collection called "The Blue"

UAE’s luxury perfume maker is at it again. The top class perfumes brand is adding yet another product to its already amazing collections of perfumes. Its newest entrant, which is known as The Blue is set to captivate the hearts and atmospheres of perfume connoisseurs all over the world.

As is usual with the premium perfume brand, The Blue collection is made with the highest quality products to enable its wearers stand out from the crowd. It is also encased in a specially designed bottle and package to give it that exclusive feel that customers of Lecmo have now come to associate with the brand.

Lecmo is inspired by the fast developmental strides happening in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, in general. Knowing how much men and women in the UAE loved their fragrances, the family behind the Lecmo brand decided to also create something as great as the Dubai project. Their skills, knowledge of the ancient art of perfumery, and desire to create a global brand has seen the Lecmo brand blossom and flourish.

From its humble beginnings in 2017, Lecmo is now a global brand that has made an imprint in the Middle East and Europe. But that’s not where it ends. The brand still has the dream of having a presence on every continent.

The Lecmo brand uses the symbol of the wolf to represent its core values which are family, strength, great value, and loyalty. Lecmo describes its mission as offering premium perfume products that sustain the value and lifestyle of every man and woman in all continents of the world. In addition, it wants its name to be synonymous with the highest quality fragrances, thereby ensuring that its customers gain the most value and satisfaction from its products.

Currently, the launch of The Blue brings Lecmo perfume collections to about eleven, and still counting. Interested persons can visit the Lecmo website or Instagram to either get The Blue or anyone of Lecmo’s famous fragrances for themselves.

