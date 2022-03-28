RookMotion becomes the first mexican startup to enter the TechStars SportsTech accelerator, and only the fourth ever to enter any TechStars program.

CDMX, Mexico – Rookmotion, workout-monitoring engagement platform for fitness coaches just announced that they were accepted to the TechStars SportsTech accelerator program.
This is a big deal for RookMotion as it would be for any startup, since it puts them in a great position to succeed in the next years. It’s important to note that every generation of startups that get into the program is a very exclusive group of 10 out of more than 1,000 that apply for it.
Techstars SportsTech Melbourne is a program that seeks out the most innovative startups in the fields of sports, health and entertainment; and it’s one of the most important and prestigious startup accelerators in the world.
With all this being said, it’s a huge accomplishment just to be selected. In fact, Marco Benítez, CEO of RookMotion said that “this proves that all the hard work from the last 4 years; the blood, sweat and tears, were not in vain. From day 1 we strived to be a global brand, and this is a major step in that direction”.
RookMotion is having a frenetic start of this 2022; just a couple of weeks into January they announced the start of operations in the U.S. and a new round of funding. And with the TechStars SportsTech Melbourne invitation in the bag, we should keep an eye on this fitness tech startup which is about to lift off.
RookMotion is a fitness-tech startup that provides fitness coaches with tools to help them create fun, engaging workouts both remotely and in-person. Founded in 2018 by 3 long time friends and biomedical engineers, RookMotion is laser focused on helping fitness coaches succeed in their business journey through cutting edge technology. The next milestone for RookMotion is to become the definitive global fitness hub where end users can engage with coaches, apps and fitness centers.
People can learn more about RookMotion on their social media outlets: Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Assets:
Media Contact
Company Name: RookMotion
Contact Person: Jonas Dücker
Email: Send Email
Country: Mexico
Website: https://www.rookmotion.com
