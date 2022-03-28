Sudio debuts Sudio E2, an exciting new wireless earbuds with spatial audio, VividVoice technology and hybrid-ANC

Sudio E2 introduces listeners to a new world of immersive sound with hybrid active noise cancellation, spatial audio by Dirac and a VividVoice microphone system.

Sudio E2, the latest generation of Sudio’s wireless earbuds, has officially launched and is making waves with its unveiling of the next level of sound quality. The Sudio E2 is currently the company’s most advanced earphone, designed in collaboration with Sudio’s technological partners, Dirac. “Sudio E2 is taking sound quality to new heights with deeply immersive Dirac Spatial Audio and Hybrid active noise cancellation, combined with VividVoice technology for clearer calls.” The Sudio E2 earphone features a microphone on both the inside and outside of the earbud. This allows the device to utilize feedback and feedforward active noise cancellation. This enables noise cancellation at a broader range of frequencies and more accurately.

According to Sudio CEO Johan Gawell, Sudio E2 is the company’s new flagship product, quickly becoming a benchmark for the company, immersive spatial audio, and the audio industry as a whole. The new E2 earphones help people experience sound like never before, raising the bar significantly for headphone and earphone audio performance. Since the launch of Sudio in 2012, the company has continuously pushed the limits on sound, using technology to introduce listeners to cutting-edge audio devices that guarantee high-quality sound, simplicity, and premium design. “We want to bring you the heart-pounding rhythms, the moving melodies, the immersive deep-listening that lingers with you for days. Our purpose is to make sound come to life.”

Dirac achieves crisp spatial audio by being a master in digital audio processing. Dirac exclusively partners with Sudio to create spatial audio effects on any audio. With the Sudio E2 earphone, even tracks that were not recorded with spatial audio techniques have a spatial impact. Dirac’s head of Business Development, Streaming & Headphones added that Dirac is happy to continue partnering with Sudio to bring high-quality, high-performance products that push the boundaries of sound. “Become enveloped in three-dimensional audio environments with Sudio E2’s Spatial Audio to experience sound coming from above, below, behind, or around you.”

In addition to hailing the next phase of sound, Sudio E2 is also ergonomically designed to ensure comfort for users. The E2 is tested and made to fit any ear snugly, amplifying the listening experience for the user. The design also provides a quality sound seal. “It’s time to transcend limitations. Sudio E2 is for those who choose to rise above.”

Sudio is also committed to sustainability as they explore the bounds of technology and sound. The Sudio E2 features a redesigned packaging that is 100% plastic-free. The E2 is part of Sudio’s ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact on the planet by creating sustainable, stellar audio products. The company is also working with the Brazil Reducing Deforestation Project (REDD) to protect the Amazon rainforest in Brazil from illegal logging.

