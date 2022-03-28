Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market – Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Top 10 Players and Industry Outlook

According to the new market research report “Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Type (Method Development & Validation, Cell-based Assays, Stability Testing, Heavy Metal Testing, Thermal Analysis, Cleaning Validation), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.9%.
Increasing outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies
Outsourcing analytical testing helps pharmaceutical companies mitigate risks by avoiding large investments in purchasing analytical equipment and maintaining manpower, especially when development efforts are in the early stages. The availability of specialized analytical testing service providers with key capabilities to provide optimum results rapidly has led to increasing consideration among pharmaceutical companies to outsource testing services to third-party service providers.
Medical device testing is also increasingly being outsourced by companies due to challenges faced by manufacturers to bring these devices to the market. There is a rising requirement to streamline medical device testing, ease internal resources and ensure necessary expertise and process credibility.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108923833
The Growth in the market is driven by analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars, increasing outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies, and rising number of clinical trials.
In this report the global healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented by type, end user, and region.
Based on type, the market is segmented into bioanalytical testing, physical characterization, method development & validation, stability testing, batch-release testing, raw material testing, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring services.
The bioanalytical testing segment holds the highest market share, by type, in the healthcare analytical testing services market, in the forecast period.
In 2020, the bioanalytical testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing number of drugs in the biopharmaceutical pipeline and the growing biopharmaceutical industry.
The batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, by type, in the forecast period.
The batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment can be attributed to necessity of these services to ensure the quality of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals before release for sale, supply, or export.
North America holds the highest market share, by region, in the forecast period
The healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the highest market share, by region, in the forecast period. The high share of this market is due to the presence of a well-established base of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, high investments in the biosimilars & biologics segment, and increasing R&D expenditure.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=108923833
Prominent players in the healthcare analytical testing services market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. (China), PPD, Inc. (US), Element Materials Technology (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pace Analytical Services, LLC. (US), Intertek Group LLC. (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Source BioScience (UK), Almac Group (UK), ICON plc (Ireland), Frontage Laboratories, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), ALS Life Science (US), Syneos Health (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), Cinven (LGC Limited) (UK), Anacura (Belgium), Impact Analytical (US), & CD BioSciences (US).
Media Contact
Company Name: MarketsandMarkets
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-analytical-testing-services-market-108923833.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market – Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Top 10 Players and Industry Outlook
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.