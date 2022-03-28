Podnu.com – A new PodNu Review Available

PodNu is a new podcast app that lets readers enjoy listening to their favorite books. Most of us like to listen to something while doing daily chores. PodNu is the best app for those who love books but don’t get time to read them. Discover from thousands of books and click on anyone and start listening.

“If you don’t know what to listen to, they’ll solve that problem for you. Select from hundreds of books available on the application. You can broaden your understandings and read a variety of books so that you may become familiar with more books in many subjects. They also update our book review section very often and are pretty sure that it’ll help you pick the appropriate book for you.”

Why people need PodNu?

PodNu was created to address difficulties such as trouble in choosing excellent books. It gives readers a more engaging experience than ever before. It includes a unique podcasting algorithm and player, analyses of many genres, and helpful synopsis.

PodNu offers exceptional episodes, accessibility to hundreds of podcast browsers, outstanding sound quality, as well as deep insight into the best fascinating novels. This application is ad-free, unlike headway, Castbox, 12min, and Blinkist.

Audio versions and podcasts can be downloaded for offline streaming when the screenplay is enabled. The application also has a free section to download and listen to podcast episodes without joining up or registering.

Pricing

After signing up, new users can take advantage of a week’s free trial. Monthly subscriptions cost $4.99, while yearly subscriptions cost $49.99. Users may access PodNu’s services and premier episodes by buying the membership.

They also introduced this STORIES EPISODE feature last month. It is very useful in that the book chosen is already divided into episodes, and one can listen to episodes according to the time he/she has. This feature has simplified the book for the readers. It is clear how much book is left or how much time it’ll take to complete it.

Stories episodes have so many genres and so many books to pick from. From human legends to historical relics, from scientific fantasy to religion, from romcom to culture. Anyone can find books on all genres.

It includes a joke stories section as well. Life is dull and hard, and a joke or two cause no harm. It helps to lighten the mood. The tips stories section is also very useful as one may find some amazing hacks and tips that can make life easier and more innovative.

“Not only this, but you can also find some fantastic podcasts. There’s something for everyone with a vast range of podcasts available on this app, there’s.” They may discover new podcasts that will improve their lives or daily activities, ranging from Economics and Education to Health and Wellness. Users may also search for podcasts using keywords to discover their most liked podcasts or whatever they can’t find anywhere else.

