"Zero Carbon" Winter Olympics, Technology for Good

The Beijing Olympic Games has been pulled at the heartstrings of Chinese people since its opening. The attention not only went to the competitions and athletes, but also the facilities in and out of the venues.

Green, ecological, low-carbon, and sustainable has been the core concept of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Many cutting-edge technologies have been used in and out of the venues for the green and high-tech Games, actively responding to the dual carbon strategy of China.

Green power: For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, all venues were 100% powered up by “green electricity”, which was generated by wind or solar power, or some other sources of new energy, overcoming the issues of intermittent and unstable supply of renewable energies.

Green transport: Hydrogen-fueled buses helped run the Winter Games in a green way. Hydrogen-fueled buses in China have been turned from ideal to reality, reducing CO 2 emissions by 70 kg every 100km each bus drives.

Green ice-making: The eco-friendly CO 2 refrigerant was used for ice-making, with an ODP (ozone depletion potential) of 0 and a GWP (global warming potential) of 1.

Green material: CdTe solar cells were used for power generation. The CdTe solar cells independently developed by China have multiple advantages such as high weak-light performance and high degradation resistance. With the function of power generation and the properties of building materials, CdTe solar cells are regarded as a new type of green building material.

These green technologies are an epitome of this Winter Games. The concept of carbon neutrality can be seen everywhere in venue renovation, CO 2 emission reduction in ice-making, power supply, transportation, and so on.

Guided by the goal of “carbon neutrality”, NHU adheres to the concept of Green Chemistry and Innovation-driven Development and Product-led Growth. Ramping up the R&D of green products and improving the effective use of resources, NHU facilitates the reduction of carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, contributing to the sustainable development of mankind.

The new PPS material developed by NHU has been widely applied in low carbon development and environmental protection. For instance, in the sector of new energy vehicles, PPS resin material is made into core components to lighten the car without compromising the strength of the car body, effectively contributing to the reduction of fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. In the industrial sector, PPS can be made into thermally conductive pipe materials, with merits of light weight, high thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, high temperature resistance, and excellent mechanical properties. Moreover, its recyclable feature makes it environmentally friendly.

In the bio fermentation sector, NHU uses renewable maize as the raw material to produce target molecules through microbial fermentation. Products produced in a mechanism of cellular metabolism are well accepted by consumers as they are considered to be equivalent to natural products. Bio fermentation gears up the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energies and represents the trend for future production.

To enhance low-carbon development, NHU’s Heilongjiang Production Base uses biogas produced by the anaerobic system of the biogas power generation facility for power generation, steam production, heating, and other purposes. In this way, the biogas can be efficiently used, generating an annual value of about RMB 6 million. Our Life and Health Industrial Park cooperates with the Chint Group to generate power with solar backsheets, achieving partial replacement of fossil fuels with green energy.

NHU integrates the concept of circular economy into every aspect of its production technology and focuses on recycling in the industrial chain to make the best use of the resources. We create new products from the by-products in the production processes and maximize resource utilization by recycling waste products through the green deep-processing project. We distill and process the methionine filtrate to reuse it in the production of methionine.

Going forward, NHU will continue to adhere to the concept of Green Development and take up the mission of sustainable development. Striving forward on the path of green, low-carbon, and high-quality development, we will earnestly explore and practice carbon neutrality through technological innovation.

