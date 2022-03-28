$1 to $5 Million In 90 Days – How Automated Revenue Just Set The New Industry Standard.

“Automated Revenue is a 100% done-with-you appointment and sales acquisition software that offers an end to end sales solution. Automated Revenue eliminates all manual outreach, allowing small businesses to scale email, SMS, Voicemail, Linkedin, etc. all with one software.”

Companies worldwide fight tooth and nail over their clients, paying tens of thousands of dollars a month on different marketing campaigns, investing into the latest tech, having dozens of tools to track data, etc. If you don’t keep up, customers lose interest and you lose to your competition.

Problem is, how does the average small business compete with competitors that can outspend them 100:1? Most businesses can’t afford all the newest tech and therefore struggle to get off the ground; the market needed a solution, and Dylan Rich delivered.

Automated Revenue is a 100% done-with-you appointment and sales acquisition software that offers an end to end sales solution. Automated Revenue eliminates all manual outreach, allowing small businesses to scale email, SMS, Voicemail, Linkedin, etc. all with one software.

Popsigns – who hired Automated Revenue to help them scale their business by building an outbound sales team, saw results instantly with 5 new sales reps and 300k in revenue within their first 90 days.

Automated Revenue took Bridgestone homes from $1M to $5M in just 90 days, while simultaneously cutting back the CEO’s responsibilities by helping them scale their operations through systems and automations.

CEO Dylan Rich announces all new prospects that reach out this month will get 100 leads 100% free – in an effort to help small businesses.

CEO and Founder Dylan Rich said “We build out the entire system, teach their staff how to use it, turn it on and the system does the rest,”. He continued on explaining his extensive background in sales and what led him to found Automated Revenue. “We wanted to make an impact on smaller companies looking to grow. As someone who has worked in the SAAS (software as a service) space for the last 10 years, I wasn’t always the director of sales, I actually had to work my way up from the bottom”.

Dylan not only understands what it takes to build and manage a successful sales team because he’s worked in every role one can take on in sales, but he understands how to deliver results as well. “We don’t just make claims, we back them up. If clients don’t see a positive return on investment (ROI) within 90 days, we work for free until they do” said Rich.

Automated Revenue is truly leveling the playing field for small businesses, allowing them to compete with industry leaders by providing the tools, systems, scripts and training necessary to succeed. In a time full of uncertainty and competition, it’s crucial to have predictable leadflow and a reliable system. No more need for all the guesswork, spending thousands split testing campaigns with nothing to show for it, or not knowing when the next deal will come in. WIth Automated Revenue, all businesses have to do is speak to interested prospects and close.

Automated Revenue is on a mission to generate over $100 Million in client results, and although they’re a third of the way there, they’re still looking for others who are ready to get their feet off the ground.

About Automated Revenue

Automated Revenue is a done with you appointment and sales acquisition software that offers an end to end sales solution. Founded in 2021, Automated Revenue has a clear mission to make an impact on small businesses and allow them to have the same competitive edge as their bigger competitors through systems, automations, and education.

