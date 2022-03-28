Ziorich Company launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Ultimate Stretch Suit

Interprise Co. Ltd. is a Japanese company that specializes in making unique men’s apparel and accessories. The company has proudly announced the launch of an all-new suit, that looks like a conventional suit but has the ultimate stretching abilities. Known as Z-suit, this new suit can be stretched in 360 degrees, and it is packed with several other great features. To introduce this ultimate stretch suit project to the world, the Japanese company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous community support and backing.
Following are some of the most remarkable features of the Z-suit:
● Stretches 360 degrees in all directions
● Features pockets for glasses, masks, and cell phones
● Features eco-bags
● Washable and breathable
● Lightweight with quick drying
● Stain free and UV protected
● Comfortable and durable
● Available in two different colors of black and navy blue
● Available in three different sizes (separate sizes for jacket and pants)
And much more…
The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:
www.kickstarter.com/projects/interprise/z-suit-washable-and-quick-drying-wearable-365-days- a-year
Backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of JPY ¥900,000 and backers from around the world can get this amazing new stretchable suit by making pledges to this campaign. The company is offering Z-suit as a reward for the backers with special Kickstarter discounts as well as worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.
About This Project
Z-suit is a remarkable new Japanese take on the conventional suit and it has more than 15 unique features. Even though it looks like a normal suit, it has higher functionality, and it is stretchable in 360 degrees. The Japanese company called Interprise Co. Ltd. is introducing this suit to the world via Kickstarter, offering this unique stretch suit as a reward for the backers from around the world.
Media Contact
Company Name: InterDD,LLC
Contact Person: Takami Sueyoshi
Email: Send Email
Phone: 720-412-1250
Address:1001 Wolf Creek Dr.
City: Longmont
State: Colorado
Country: United States
Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/interprise/z-suit-washable-and-quick-drying-wearable-365-days-a-year
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Ziorich Company launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Ultimate Stretch Suit
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
