Home Builder Mount Pleasant SC CK Contracting, LLC Builds Custom Homes and Remodels Existing Properties Using the Best Building Materials

According to announcements released by CK Contracting, LLC and Christopher Klick, this home builder Mount Pleasant SC builds custom homes and remodels existing properties to meet a client’s functional, aesthetic, and budgetary expectations. It understands that creating a custom home is an exciting and aspirational process for homeowners.
The team from this business participates meaningfully and contributes to making the journey a rewarding and inspirational one. CK Contracting, LLC delivers quality work and partners with conscientious suppliers about providing the best building materials at fair rates. It employs the latest building techniques and works with experienced subcontractors who know what will work for a client and what’s to be avoided.
CK Contracting, LLC invests its time and experience into a construction project to build long-lasting houses. This local residential contractor lives in the community it serves and is aware of its responsibilities in working to preserve the Southern coastal charm of Charleston, SC.
The company meticulously executes a project in five stages. The first stage outlines a project’s profile and includes selecting the lot, understanding a client’s needs, drafting the property’s plan, assessing project-specific requirements, and budgeting. The next stage is to agree upon all the different pricing-related matters, such as the trade and equipment quotes, vendor pricing on finishes, materials pricing, etc. This is followed by signing agreements and then the actual building process. The last stage is the actual moving in that involves the issuance of the certificate of occupancy and finally handing over the keys to the property.
CK Contracting, LLC believes in a collaborative, synergistic effort in which the architects, builders, designers, and other vendors work to bring a client’s vision to reality.
For more information, go to https://www.ckcontractingsc.com/
Christopher Klick of CK Contracting, LLC said, “After venturing to beautiful Charleston, South Carolina with my family in early 2001, I went to work with Hardy Homes, passed the South Carolina Home Builders Exam, and even earned the moniker of “the best employee” by my supervisor.
When a side project to remodel a friend’s home in Snee Farm exceeded expectations, I decided to embark on my own. My company soon became known for superior craftsmanship and meticulous work practices.
In 2004, a landmark year, CK Contracting built its first house. Our mission is to construct quality homes in an organized and professional manner while communicating with integrity and offering resolutions to provide the best building experience possible at a fair value. Our values include providing our clients with the keys to a successful project. We collaborate with our clients and project team members effectively, efficiently, and continually throughout the process.
We believe in honoring truth in all dealings with our clients. Our business delivers a quality product to our clients from the foundation to the roof and everything between. We hold ourselves accountable and ensure that the job gets done quickly, efficiently. We understand that finding the perfect home for you and your family can be daunting. CK Contracting can change that.”
About the Company:
CK Contracting, LLC constructs homes in an organized and professional manner. The business has a rigorous process to ensure quality work and clarity at every stage of the job. It holds itself accountable to the highest ethical standards and works to honor a customer’s trust.
Media Contact
Company Name: CK Contracting, LLC
Contact Person: Christopher Klick
Email: Send Email
Address:1240 Winnowing Way #102
City: Mt Pleasant
State: SC 29466
Country: United States
Website: https://www.ckcontractingsc.com
