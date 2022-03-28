Rodenticides Market Growth by Emerging Trends, Analysis, & Forecast

The global rodenticides market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The global Rodenticides Market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 6.6 billion by 2026. The impact of climate change on rodent proliferation alongside the increasing damage by the infestation of rodents are some of the factors driving the growth in the market.

Constraint: Stringent regulations and the ban on the use of rodenticides in developed countries

The usage of rodenticides is subject to registration by health, environmental protection, and pest control agencies in various countries. Governments evaluate the policies related to the purchase, registration, formulation, application, and disposal of pesticides. The nature of government policies affects the demand and prices of rodenticides. According to Rentokil, the use of rodenticides as control and preventive methods has been restricted in many European and North American countries.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=189089498

Anticoagulant, by type, is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Anticoagulant rodenticides are widely used for controlling commensal rodents, which are primarily Norway rats, ship rats, and house mice. Despite the consistent decrease in ecological risk assessments, the anticoagulant segment is projected to dominate the rodenticides market due to the high demand for effective rodent-control alternatives and the lack of safe alternatives.

Pellet, by mode of application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the rodenticides market, in terms of value, in 2020

Pellets offer effective control against commensal rodents and are resistant to various environmental conditions, which makes them suitable for outdoor use. With the increase in urbanization and displacement of rats in city areas, the pellets mode of application is widely used in residential buildings, as they can easily be used with baits.

North America to be the largest market for rodenticides during the forecast period.

High rodent population densities result in increased cases of rodent-borne disease (for instance, Hantavirus) transmission to humans. According to the CDC, the density of rodents that can cause Hantavirus is high in the US states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Due to these factors, there are plans to eradicate the growing rodent population in North American countries, hence contributing to the high consumption of rodenticides.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=189089498

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players operating in the rodenticides market include Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), JT Eaton (US), UPL Limited (India), Anticimex (Sweden), The Terminix International Company (US), Liphatech Inc (US), Neogen Corporation (US), PelGar International (UK), Bell Laboratories Inc (US), Ecolab Inc (US), Rollins Inc (US), Abell Pest Control (Canada), Futura Germany (Germany), SenesTech Inc (US), and Impex Europa S.L (Spain).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rodenticides-market-189089498.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Rodenticides Market Growth by Emerging Trends, Analysis, & Forecast