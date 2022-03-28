Sliding Glass Doors Huntington Beach by Cover Glass USA Provide Security, Energy Efficiency, Value, and Space Maximization

According to announcements released by Cover Glass USA and Matt Cohen, sliding glass doors Huntington Beach by this business offer security and privacy. The glass withstands strong winds and lashing rains without shattering. Deadlocked glass doors are secure and keep unwanted entrants away. Sliding glass doors installed by Cover Glass USA add value to a property because of their foldability, space-saving, aesthetic design, and other benefits.
Doors take up space, and Huntington Beach, California residents who wish to get the maximum out of their available space, will benefit from the frameless glass doors installed by Cover Glass USA. These hingeless sliding doors operate on a track and allow property owners to convert unusable corners into usable space.
Unlike regular glass, which contributes to energy loss and heat loss, Cover Glass USA manufactures energy-efficient glass that keeps the temperatures inside constant and prevents avoidable hikes in cooling costs.
Huntington Beach homes with folding glass doors experience improved ventilation, a decrease in stuffiness, lower electricity bills, and a reduction in mold.
Homeowners have options and flexibility in opening the sliding doors to the extent they want. Cover Glass USA has designed the doors such that they can easily be slid open fully during summers or just a little to allow for airflow when entertaining. Firm magnet stacking of these doors improves their resistance to impact and ensures that the glass panels stay inside the tracks even in high winds.
The sliding glass panels are made of two industrial laminated tempered glass pieces available in widths ½” and ⅜.” A property’s exposure to sunlight determines the amount of tint to be added to the Low-E glass. Cover Glass USA colors the glass, if required, to shield it from harmful UV rays of the sun. Customers can select from light gray, reflective bronze, green, light blue, and light bronze.
For more information, go to https://coverglassusa.com/sliding-glass-doors-for-your-huntington-beach-home/
Matt Cohen of Cover Glass USA said, “Sliding glass patio doors are ideal when you want to save swing space and add a modern flair to your design. But the most common use for sliding glass doors is to provide a seamless transition between your indoor and outdoor spaces: blended indoor and outdoor spaces essentially extend your living space into the exterior to create the illusion of a single unencumbered space.
Take a good, thorough look at your home’s interior and outdoor composition where you want the glass doors to go. Are you already short on space? Looking for a more modern addition to your home that adds allure and sleekness while remaining efficient? Pocket doors might be the best option considering their ability to disappear into the wall seamlessly.
Stacking sliding glass patio doors may be the best option. A custom replacement glass patio door can completely transform your home’s look and feel, but make sure to visualize what you want your home to look like before pursuing options.
When it comes to functionality, you need to consider the frames that require minimal or no maintenance: such as steel, aluminum, or fiberglass. If you’re choosing slim-framed sliding doors, ensure that the frames are thermally broken, i.e., there should be a thermal insulator separating the exterior and the interior frames.
Alternatively, you can opt for frameless sliding doors by Cover Glass USA, which do away with vertical frames, altogether. Instead, they use tempered, double-laminated glass that provides excellent temperature and sound insulation.”
About the Company:
Cover Glass USA has been the premier manufacturer and installer of folding glass doors in California for more than three decades. Its clients include homeowners, restaurants, offices, and commercial complexes. The business stresses attention to detail and handles all aspects of the job in-house.
Media Contact
Company Name: Cover Glass USA
Contact Person: Matt Cohen
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1(800) 317-2984
Address:1655 Morena Blvd
City: San Diego
State: CA 92110
Country: United States
Website: https://coverglassusa.com/sliding-glass-doors-for-your-huntington-beach-home/
