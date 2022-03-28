PGST Debuts T57A Night Vision for Smart Home Security

California, United States – March 28, 2022 – PGST is debuting a Night Vision T57A officially in its Aliexpress official store. Grab the exclusive deal on AliExpress Anniversary Sale, you can’t miss it.
Able to Automatic motion track your home, With years of efforts and accumulation in the IoT smart home industry, PGST has exported to 42 countries including France, UK, Turkey, Brazil, Russia, Egypt, Thailand, and Singapore, etc.
What you get from T57A Night Vision
- Enhanced Night Vision Stays Awake While You Sleep
Features A Non-Invasive Infrared Sensor To Ensure Clear And High-Definition Video Day And Night.
- Smart Dual Light Source
Built-in 4Pcs White LED and 4Pcs IR LED, Monitor moving objects, automatically illuminate. This is an impressive little weapon against crime.
- Your home on your phone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Place your camera anywhere in your home and monitor activity at your fingertips. The two-way audio and excellent image quality allow you to connect with your family remotely.
- Support Pan/Tilt
355-degree Horizontal and 80-degree Vertical Rotation Range Create A Complete 360-degree Coverage Features 135-degree Wide-Angle Professional Grade Lens And Bidirectional Rotation Range.
- 1080P High Resolution
1080P image has more exquisite, better light saturation, lower noise, and other advantages
- Support Tuya Smart & Smart Life APP to control
Work with other smart devices to make your life safer and more convenient
T57A Night Vision is now available on Aliexpress PGST official store, at an affordable price of 19.86 USD with code 06PGST on March 28. They promise to fulfill orders from China warehouses within 24h.
About PGST
PGST is a professional manufacturer specialized in safety and security hi-tech, infrared detector, alarm control systems. We are located in Shenzhen City, the south of China.
Dedicated to strict quality control and thoughtful customer service, PGST products are recognized by customers at home and abroad. PGST established a whole quality control system, also achieved over 30 patents on technology of smoke detector, gas detector, and air detector.
Media Contact
Store: pgst.aliexpress.com/store/5065036
Media Contact
Company Name: Globalnewsonline
Contact Person: Luayy Alkilani
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.globalnewsonline.info/
