Pressure Washing Augusta by Sikes Pressure Washing Includes Roof Cleaning, Driveway Cleaning, Deck Cleaning, and More at Competitive Rates

Sikes Pressure Washing offers a range of exterior and commercial cleaning services in Augusta, GA. The business provides a free estimate and will answer questions to satisfy a customer's concerns. It restores the looks and improves the functionality of a property by removing mildew, mold, debris, etc.

According to announcements released by Sikes Pressure Washing and Daniel Sikes, this pressure washing Augusta business is a one-stop-shop for all residential and commercial pressure washing jobs.

Its services include driveway cleaning, roof cleaning, commercial pressure washing, deck cleaning, etc. As provided by Sikes Pressure Washing, commercial pressure washing in Augusta can clean brick, siding, and wood exteriors. The business uses industry-approved solutions and the most appropriate equipment to restore the exterior of an establishment to its original state.

The business’s technicians wash sidewalks, walls, walkways, and other concrete areas. Companies contact Sikes Pressure Washing to rid their premises of graffiti that could be linked to crime or are just offensive and must be removed; otherwise, businesses risk presenting a negative impression.

Sikes Pressure Washing uses dry and wet sweep methods to provide parking lot cleaning and parking garage cleaning in Augusta. The business removes dirt, dust, oils, and salt from surfaces and stains from footfalls, food, etc. The commercial-grade cleaning delivered by this business enables gas stations, office buildings, loading docks, and offices to stay clean.

Its dumpster pad cleaning service cleans dumpster pads and rids them of slippery grime, which is a safety hazard. Professional dumpster pad cleaning by Sikes Pressure Washing keeps the place free from odors, bugs, and pests.

Slippery driveways because of algae are a hazard, especially when the surface is wet. The dirt and grime from the driveways can enter one’s premises and dirty the carpets, flooring, and walls. Property owners in and around Augusta, GA, keep their driveways free from oil stains, rust, and moss with the help of the pressure washing services available through Sikes.

Daniel Sikes of Sikes Pressure Washing said, “We didn’t become the number one commercial Pressure Washing Company in Augusta, Georgia by doing it wrong, causing damage to customers’ property, or taking advantage of people.

Our industry-approved cleaning methods are the best for your property and provide the longest-lasting clean. Contrary to the invasive, damaging pressure-only procedures, we use professional cleaning techniques & products tailored to each unique situation. The black streaks that you see on the roofs are live organisms.

They are a Cyanobacteria referred to as Gloeocapsa Magma, an algae species. It is usually described as “fungus or mildew growth” in Augusta, Georgia. The coloration typically has an appearance of black or brown it is often confused with soot or dirt. Moss can be much worse. The moss has tiny root systems that make it get into the pores of your shingles and then wrap around the granules that make up your roofing shingle which weakens the fibers and wears off granules.

The longer moss growths are on your roofing materials, the more damage they’ll cause. They also consume the organic material that is found in the roofing shingles. This reduces the life of your shingles.

We will never employ any cleaning involving pressure washing on roofing material such as shingles, metal, or tile! We are also able to clean roofs safely from the ground.”

Sikes Pressure Washing was founded in 2018 and had, since then, served Augusta as a reliable cleaner of exteriors for residential and commercial properties. It also provides dumpster pad cleaning in Augusta. The business uses state-of-the-art equipment for an efficient job. Customers can avail of a free quote.

