Pressure Washing Augusta by Sikes Pressure Washing Includes Roof Cleaning, Driveway Cleaning, Deck Cleaning, and More at Competitive Rates

According to announcements released by Sikes Pressure Washing and Daniel Sikes, this pressure washing Augusta business is a one-stop-shop for all residential and commercial pressure washing jobs.
Its services include driveway cleaning, roof cleaning, commercial pressure washing, deck cleaning, etc. As provided by Sikes Pressure Washing, commercial pressure washing in Augusta can clean brick, siding, and wood exteriors. The business uses industry-approved solutions and the most appropriate equipment to restore the exterior of an establishment to its original state.
The business’s technicians wash sidewalks, walls, walkways, and other concrete areas. Companies contact Sikes Pressure Washing to rid their premises of graffiti that could be linked to crime or are just offensive and must be removed; otherwise, businesses risk presenting a negative impression.
Sikes Pressure Washing uses dry and wet sweep methods to provide parking lot cleaning and parking garage cleaning in Augusta. The business removes dirt, dust, oils, and salt from surfaces and stains from footfalls, food, etc. The commercial-grade cleaning delivered by this business enables gas stations, office buildings, loading docks, and offices to stay clean.
Its dumpster pad cleaning service cleans dumpster pads and rids them of slippery grime, which is a safety hazard. Professional dumpster pad cleaning by Sikes Pressure Washing keeps the place free from odors, bugs, and pests.
Slippery driveways because of algae are a hazard, especially when the surface is wet. The dirt and grime from the driveways can enter one’s premises and dirty the carpets, flooring, and walls. Property owners in and around Augusta, GA, keep their driveways free from oil stains, rust, and moss with the help of the pressure washing services available through Sikes.
For more information, go to https://sikesprowash.com/
Daniel Sikes of Sikes Pressure Washing said, “We didn’t become the number one commercial Pressure Washing Company in Augusta, Georgia by doing it wrong, causing damage to customers’ property, or taking advantage of people.
Our industry-approved cleaning methods are the best for your property and provide the longest-lasting clean. Contrary to the invasive, damaging pressure-only procedures, we use professional cleaning techniques & products tailored to each unique situation. The black streaks that you see on the roofs are live organisms.
They are a Cyanobacteria referred to as Gloeocapsa Magma, an algae species. It is usually described as “fungus or mildew growth” in Augusta, Georgia. The coloration typically has an appearance of black or brown it is often confused with soot or dirt. Moss can be much worse. The moss has tiny root systems that make it get into the pores of your shingles and then wrap around the granules that make up your roofing shingle which weakens the fibers and wears off granules.
The longer moss growths are on your roofing materials, the more damage they’ll cause. They also consume the organic material that is found in the roofing shingles. This reduces the life of your shingles.
We will never employ any cleaning involving pressure washing on roofing material such as shingles, metal, or tile! We are also able to clean roofs safely from the ground.”
About the Company:
Sikes Pressure Washing was founded in 2018 and had, since then, served Augusta as a reliable cleaner of exteriors for residential and commercial properties. It also provides dumpster pad cleaning in Augusta. The business uses state-of-the-art equipment for an efficient job. Customers can avail of a free quote.
Media Contact
Company Name: Sikes Pressure Washing
Contact Person: Daniel Sikes
Email: Send Email
Phone: (706) 755-5730
Address:2903 Ridgeview Ct
City: Augusta
State: GA 30909
Country: United States
Website: https://sikesprowash.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.