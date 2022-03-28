ONBUFF & Gravity Bring New Game: Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT

It is no coincidence that with the increased adoption of blockchain technology comes innovations in the various sectors it is integrated into – and gaming isn’t an exception. The sheer versatility of the technology helps us realize and achieve new possibilities. With where the industry has progressed, it is safe to say that what we are witnessing are new standards of operations significantly revolving around the blockchain.

The gaming industry is one of the biggest forms of entertainment, worth a staggering $170B+ in 2020. The rapid rate of adoption of blockchain into gaming and the sudden emergence of GameFi and P2E tell us that there’s a lot that can be introduced to the scene and a lot of age-old obstacles that we can now overcome.

From NFTs to open-ledger blockchains to the Metaverse and DAOs, these simple yet fundamental concepts and utilities pave the way for countless possibilities that can be brought to life for various games and IPs. It is in that spirit that we would like to introduce our upcoming blockchain-based P2E game – Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT!

Gameplay

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT is not just another GameFi project; in fact, it is the first in its IP line to utilize Play-to-Earn elements and NFT technology. The end result is a game that naturally synergizes with the underlying technology, and that is only what’s on the surface. The integration of blockchain within the game is thanks to ONBUFF, whose token ONIT powers the greater ecosystem and ultimately allows players to earn in crypto through gameplay.

ONBUFF



ONBUFF, a strategic partner of the famous Japanese game company SNK, facilitates the adoption of blockchain technology for global IPs to help them explore new waters, reach wider audiences, and realize new potential. They do this by developing blockchain-based products such as marketplaces, NFTs, Metaverses, and GameFi Dapps tailored for the various IPs they are partnered with; the end result is an open environment where users can freely join, explore, invest, trade, and experience the new and decentralized Web3.0.

With a talented team and an IP-centered blockchain platform, ONBUFF collaborates with and utilizes IPs such as Ragnarok, which have surpassed 120 million global cumulative accounts, and encapsulates them in a wide and interconnected ecosystem of blockchain-based products and Dapps. ONBUFF has partnered with Gravity to deliver a range of Play-to-Earn games for their blockchain gaming platform INNO, the first of which – Ragnrarok Labyrinth NFT – is already in its pre-registration stage.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT features an autoplay mechanic where players can allow the game itself to play on their behalf. While gaming is a fun and mentally stimulating hobby, competing at the highest levels requires much repetition. With autoplay, players can leave certain tasks up to the AI to complete and instead focus on elements that demand more attention.

They can, if they so wish, share their characters among their friends through a unique and innovative feature called “Sharevice.” This is yet another avenue through which players can upgrade and level up their characters while simultaneously presenting other players with new opportunities, playstyles, and experiences.

Let’s venture into complex labyrinths – one of the core features of the game. As you level up, you’ll begin to delve into deeper, more challenging, and complex levels that demand more skill to navigate and beat. You may choose to go alone or team up with your fellow players for an increased chance of success.

Or, if you’re feeling more adventurous, you may partake in raids and PVP battles to show off your might! Challenge and fight real opponents, overpower and win them to climb the ranks, and earn rewards that you can use to upgrade your equipment, gear, and cards.

On your journey, you can join various guilds depending on your interests and playstyle. The community tools and features found within the game allow players to chat with one another, rise in ranks, and develop their guilds to new and dizzying heights!

If trading is your main subject of interest, you’ll be thrilled to find out about our in-game auction house. Here, you can buy, trade, and sell various goods that you have collected along the way, including upgraded gear! So whether you’re arming yourself or making profits, the Midgard world awaits your ventures!

Launch Info

The game will be launching on both Android (pre-registration available) and iOS (coming soon!) platforms and will be operated by our partners at Gravity Game Link (GGL), an Indonesian branch of Gravity. The launch will take place in the South-East Asian market, which is set to see more and more exciting events and DeFi IPs headed their way in the future.

Eager to start playing? Click here to join the pre-registration!

