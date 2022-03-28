Kalmbach Feeds® Celebrates Chick Days 2022 by Launching Chickhouse Reserve™ and a Sweepstakes

Kalmbach Feeds® has launched a new Extraordinary Feed designed for chicks, “Chickhouse ReserveTM”. Customers who love Henhouse Reserve® can now purchase premium feed for their chicks with wholesome nutrition and whole ingredients. Designed to promote healthy growth, Chickhouse Reserve™ is fully fortified, crafted with real, wholesome ingredients customers can actually see, and nutritious crumbles that provide protein, vitamins and minerals.
To kickoff chick season, in addition to launching Chickhouse ReserveTM, Kalmbach Feeds® will be celebrating Chick Days with a sweepstakes, which will run through April 15. To enter, contestants can visit https://www.kalmbachfeeds.com/chick-days-sweepstakes/ for the entry form and rules.
The sweepstakes grand prize package includes: 3 free bags of Chickhouse Reserve™, 2 free bags of Henhouse Reserve® and a prize pack of chicken-related goodies.
Kalmbach Feeds’ Extraordinary Feeds are complete feeds made with whole seeds, vegetables, grains and fortified pellets and/or crumbles. These premium feeds include LifeGuard®, a proprietary blend of prebiotics, probiotics, essential oils and digestive enzymes that support health and immunity for our backyard friends. Products in this line include Henhouse Reserve®, Goat Granola®, Henhouse Reserve® blocks, and the all-new Chickhouse ReserveTM.
About Kalmbach Feeds®
Kalmbach Feeds® is a family-owned company based out of Upper Sandusky, Ohio with the purpose to “feed your animals as if they were our own.” Kalmbach Feeds, Inc. has been a growing part of the nation’s food chain since 1963, when the company was founded by Milton and Ruth Kalmbach. Currently, the 2nd and 3rd generation of the Kalmbach family are actively leading the company with Milton and Ruth’s son Paul Kalmbach, Sr. serving as CEO, and grandson Paul Kalmbach, Jr. serving as President. Kalmbach Feeds’ retail brands include Kalmbach Feeds® livestock and poultry products, Tribute Equine Nutrition® premium horse feed products, and Formula of Champions® products for elite show livestock. These products are available nationwide through the company’s network of independent dealers, and online where retail outlets are not available.
