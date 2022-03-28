A Voice From Prison Sharing Better Understanding on Criminal Justice Reform

The law remains to be the most powerful entity within a state. Its job is to distinguish what is right and wrong and identify the consequences that bear with its weight. But the thing is, the system of law is not always perfect, and it requires a clear understanding to be able to recognize and understand the cases at hand. This is precisely why A Voice From Prison was born – to raise awareness on what goes on within the criminal justice system in the United States.
Tyler King, the founder of A Voice From Prison, had a firsthand experience of what it’s like to live as an inmate in the federal prison system. He did not steal money, kill anyone, or committed anything grave towards others. In order to help out an acquaintance, he taught how to hack a person’s email to find information about a case that was being covered up. The intention was noble but he was indicted in 2018 with a total of six and a half years in prison. It was this experience that motivated Tyler to become an activist for constitutional rights and criminal justice reform. As he had lost his credibility, relationships, money, and time, he did not want others to be a victim of the same system, hoping that he can make a change in creating a better world around him.
Through A Voice From Prison, everyone has access to public information about the justice system in the perspective of Tyler’s experiences. Particularly, this blog aims to advocate for criminal justice reform and constitutional rights by raising awareness, providing resources, and by driving positive change from the inside out to the community at large. This is in line with their vision to witness a nation where everyone receives justice and equal treatment by the criminal justice system as guaranteed by the Constitution.
Not everyone knows what happens behind bars. According to Tyler, “The criminal justice system doesn’t always house criminals. Often, many individuals never intended to commit a crime.” There are obviously flaws in the system that need to be addressed through preventive measures and proactive solutions.
A Voice From Prison believes that the first step towards this is to raise awareness, hence they are more than committed to giving a voice to the voiceless. Guided by the principles of respect, equality, and fairness, A Voice From Prison strongly adheres to humane treatment of everyone inside the criminal justice system.
More information about A Voice From Prison can be found at http://www.avoicefromprison.com/.
About A Voice From Prison
