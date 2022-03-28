How OSILAS Health Is Disrupting the Wellness Industry

With Its Science-backed Formulations, Focus on Transparency, and Sustainable Practices, OSILAS Strives to Make a Difference in the Supplement Business.

In an industry full of misinformation, fads, and false claims, OSILAS Health aims to disrupt the status quo with evidence-based nutrition. While the nutritional supplement sector has long been criticized for its use of low-quality ingredients with unproven efficacy, OSILAS starts with science; its formulations are filled with only the finest vitamins, herbs, and botanicals, each of which have been clinically tested, validated by research, and vetted by its Nutritional Advisory Board.

Backed by 100 years of combined research and experience, OSILAS’ Nutritional Advisory Board is comprised of nutritionists, medical doctors, and esteemed health researchers. Together, they have ensured that OSILAS’ formulations include bioavailable, optimally dosed ingredients that work synergistically to enhance overall health. Simply put, the board verifies that every constituent in OSILAS’ products has a job to do—and does it undeniably well. “OSILAS formulations are for the mind, body and soul. You deserve the best and we believe you found it.” says Dr. Monika Stroeder.

OSILAS is proudly outspoken about these internal processes, openly sharing them with their customers. While other supplement brands have kept their operations strictly behind closed doors, OSILAS wants to change consumers’ views of natural health products via unparalleled transparency. To do this, the brand has created a unique community for its following on social media—especially on TikTok, where its account boasts 200K followers. Its founders use the platform to educate the public about wellness and nutrition, helping to debunk common myths about supplementation, diet, and health.

This sense of transparency is further highlighted in OSILAS’ manufacturing processes: its facilities are both FDA- and GMP-certified, allowing for strict quality control. With this, customers can rest assured that their best interests have been considered at every step of the way—from the moment OSILAS’ products are formulated until they arrive at their doorstep in 100% recyclable packaging.

The result of OSILAS’ commitment to quality supplements, scientific research, and transparent production methods? Immunity Complete, its flagship supplement. Packed with immune-supporting antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, this plant-based product encourages a healthy stress response, immune system, and respiratory system. By supporting the body’s natural regenerative powers, it encourages health from the inside out—and helps users to perform to the fullest in all aspects of their lives.

For more information about OSILAS Health or Immunity Complete, visit OSILAShealth.com.

