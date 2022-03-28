FEETS launches a new foot peel masks designed with skin care experts

A new innovative foot peel mask that gets results and softer feet.

FEETS, the first premium foot care company, has recently launched a new foot peel mask designed with leading foot and skin care experts to gently shed old, dead, and callused skin to reveal exfoliated and softer feet.

Due to daily activity, calluses and dead skin cells build up on your feet making foot peel masks essential to maintain healthy feet. Designed with natural extracts such as lavender and lemon peel, the ingredients were carefully curated with the highest standards to deliver maximum effectiveness. The proprietary serum was tested and analyzed to ensure that it adhered to clean beauty standards such as no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or synthetic dyes.

The mask itself plays a key role in the application and delivery of the foot peeling formulation. The custom created mask was designed to work perfectly in reducing evaporation time so the serum has the maximum amount of time to absorb into the skin. FEETS Foot Peel Mask will have a higher absorption rate than other foot masks on the market.

Customers can expect to see skin begin to peel anywhere from 2-4 days after application and may peel for up to 2 weeks after. FEETS Foot Peel Masks are great to use any time of year whether it is to cure rough dry feet in the winter or preparing for sandal season in the summer.

