Too Much Protein and Not Enough Nutrients – Trend in Equine Diets

The vast majority of diets for horses contain too much protein and energy, while not enough of key vitamins and minerals – according to a recent analysis of over 6,500 equine feeding plans.
The research conducted by Mad Barn shows that 84.5% of diets contain excess calories and 97.9% of diets provide excess protein. The research also shows that most horses’ diets are deficient in the electrolyte sodium and antioxidants, such as selenium and vitamin E. Over time, these dietary imbalances can negatively impact health and lead to weight gain, metabolic dysfunction and even laminitis.
The full analysis can be found at: https://madbarn.com/equine-diet-review/
The analysis was conducted using Mad Barn’s free feed formulation tool, which allows horse owners to make informed decisions about what to feed their horses based on well-established nutrient requirements. Mad Barn’s feed database provides detailed nutrient composition data for over 2,500 forages, feeds, and supplements commonly used in equine diets.
By collecting basic information about a horse’s physiological status, exercise level and body condition, Mad Barn’s team of equine nutritionists can then use nutrition modelling to make individualized recommendations to optimize a horse’s feeding program.
Understanding these common dietary imbalances is critical to improving the welfare of North America’s 11 million horses. Research shows that over 40% of horses and ponies are overweight, leading to an epidemic of equine metabolic syndrome and obesity-related health conditions.
Horse owners also report high rates of joint issues (38.4%), hoof problems (38.0%), topline loss (34.8%) and digestive concerns (30.5%). Many of these issues are impacted by nutrition and management practices.
Fortunately, effective solutions for all these problems start with feeding horses an appropriate, balanced diet. Working with a qualified nutritionist enables horse owners to bring their horse’s diet into alignment with scientifically predicted nutrient requirements that promote optimal health.
Horse owners can submit their horse’s information online for a complimentary analysis at https://madbarn.com/analyze-diet/.
About Mad Barn:
Mad Barn is a leading provider of equine nutrition solutions that uses modelling technology to design balanced feeding plans for horses.
