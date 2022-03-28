StemWave Introduces Modus, A New FDA Registered Focused Shockwave Device Now Available For Use

March 28, 2022 – StemWave recently announced that their newest device Modus is now available for sale. StemWave recently received Class l registration from the FDA and announced an exclusive North American partnership with Inceler Medikal, a leading global shockwave manufacturer.
StemWaves newest product, Modus, is a focused electro-hydraulic shockwave therapy device that can treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal pain with focused sound waves.
StemWave will offer Modus to orthopedic healthcare providers like physical therapists, chiropractors, medical spas and more.
Modus is one of the only electro-hydraulic shock wave devices available in the United States, creating a larger focal zone and inturn, better outcomes. Despite the significant advancements in technology, Modus will be introduced at an accessible price-point.
Providers of StemWave’s Modus will be able to help patients dealing with chronic and acute musculoskeletal conditions. Focused shockwave devices like Modus have shown up to 90% success rates with various chronic musculoskeletal indications. As a state of the art device, Modus plans to achieve similar outcomes with its newly introduced technology.
StemWave will begin distribution to the orthopedic sector on April 1st, 2022.
About StemWave
StemWave is committed to rehabilitation accessible to the world by developing revolutionary technology that reshapes traditional healthcare.
Media Contact
Company Name: StemWave
Contact Person: Helen B.
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://stemwave.com/
