Excite Credit Union Has Chosen to Partner with Digital Align

Excite Credit Union is always looking for ways to benefit both their staff and members. They turned to Digital Align for solutions, automation was the answer.

FREMONT, CA – March 28, 2022 – Digital Solutions provider, Digital Align, announced the addition of Bi-Coastal, Excite Credit Union to its unique platform of Digital Assistants.

With locations in both North Carolina and California, efficiency has always been a top priority. When they found out that automation through Digital Align could offer even greater levels of efficiency, less errors, more revenue and allow staff to no longer need to work overtime, they were all in. Even more important than that was the time savings, they would now be able to devote more time to their members.

“For over 70 years Excite Credit Union has been stepping up to better, it is truly the foundation of everything we do. I have known Rajesh Patil from our prior engagement at another Credit Union, when I read about what his company does, we contacted him. We chose to partner with Digital Align to introduce our staff to a team of Digital Assistants to optimize levels of efficiency in key areas of our business. Digital Align seems to have the ingenuity we were looking for and understands the Credit Union methodologies since they’ve been in our shoes.” – Kevin Alsup, Senior Vice President, Technology Solutions

“We are excited to partner with Excite Credit Union and join Kevin Alsup’s technology vision for the Credit Union.” – Rajesh Patil, CEO/Founder.

When asked, “What’s a Digital Assistant? Patil said “Think of a super-human, capable of performing tasks at a speed 5x that a human. One that will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year. That’s a Digital Assistant.”

About Digital Align Inc.

Digital Align was built by former credit union executives that fully understand the pain points of the staff. ​Digital Align will offer a holistic and consultative approach to guide your organization’s transformation towards greater efficiency, increased revenue, zero errors and maximum ROI.

About Excite Credit Union

Excite Credit Union, 70 years of “stepping up to better”, with locations in San Jose CA and Wilmington NC, provides banking solutions and low-rate loans to their over 43,000 members.

