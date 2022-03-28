Excite Credit Union Has Chosen to Partner with Digital Align

FREMONT, CA – March 28, 2022 – Digital Solutions provider, Digital Align, announced the addition of Bi-Coastal, Excite Credit Union to its unique platform of Digital Assistants.
With locations in both North Carolina and California, efficiency has always been a top priority. When they found out that automation through Digital Align could offer even greater levels of efficiency, less errors, more revenue and allow staff to no longer need to work overtime, they were all in. Even more important than that was the time savings, they would now be able to devote more time to their members.
“For over 70 years Excite Credit Union has been stepping up to better, it is truly the foundation of everything we do. I have known Rajesh Patil from our prior engagement at another Credit Union, when I read about what his company does, we contacted him. We chose to partner with Digital Align to introduce our staff to a team of Digital Assistants to optimize levels of efficiency in key areas of our business. Digital Align seems to have the ingenuity we were looking for and understands the Credit Union methodologies since they’ve been in our shoes.” – Kevin Alsup, Senior Vice President, Technology Solutions
“We are excited to partner with Excite Credit Union and join Kevin Alsup’s technology vision for the Credit Union.” – Rajesh Patil, CEO/Founder.
When asked, “What’s a Digital Assistant? Patil said “Think of a super-human, capable of performing tasks at a speed 5x that a human. One that will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year. That’s a Digital Assistant.”
Digital Align was built by former credit union executives that fully understand the pain points of the staff. Digital Align will offer a holistic and consultative approach to guide your organization’s transformation towards greater efficiency, increased revenue, zero errors and maximum ROI.
About Excite Credit Union
Excite Credit Union, 70 years of “stepping up to better”, with locations in San Jose CA and Wilmington NC, provides banking solutions and low-rate loans to their over 43,000 members.
Excite Credit Union | California
Media Contact
Company Name: Digital Align Inc.
Contact Person: Kevin Murphy
Email: Send Email
Phone: 201-978-7733
Country: United States
Website: https://www.digitalalign.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.