Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Size Estimated to Reach USD .73 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global lawn & garden consumables market size & share was valued at USD 16.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.73 Billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
A lawn is a space covered with soil and has plantations like durable plants and grass. Contrarily, a garden that is well planned where pinnacle plants, ornamental plants, basil, bushes, or big trees are grown to sustain a healthy environment. The cultivation and position of the lawn dominantly rely upon the configuration of the house needs space that is wide open with passage to sunshine that is direct for the proper growth of grass and other cultivated plants. Tur plastering, turfing, seeding, dibbing roots, and aftercare are broadly used for lawn cultivation. Bluegrass, Bermuda grass, zoysiagrass are varied kinds of grass utilized in lawn cultivation. Periodic maintenance is needed by both gardens and lawns. This maintenance can be done by watering plants, using fertilizers and pesticides, and regulating weed growth.
There are a variety of plantations available for forming extensive modern gardens. A lawn is a vital element of a garden. Without the presence of property, the park is an incomplete entity. Groups of shrubs planted in the corner will be functional in designs that are natural. Shrubs border to formal or informal can adorn the main paths and walks. Climbers and creepers grow over the walls, trellises, pergolas, arches, pillars, or large trees. These climbers can be heavy or light depending upon the quantity of wood it produces.
Key highlights of the report
- Statistically authenticated analysis of a project, current and historical industry trends with substantiated data, and market size information in context to volume and value whereabouts applicable
- Indirect and direct factors that influenced the industry and estimated reasoning anticipated to impact the industry’s progressing
- Meso, micro, macro, and detailed analysis of segments that are commercially viable and technically relevant segments and sub-segments of the market
- Projected and historical company or OEM or vendor or supplier market shares, player positioning data, and competitive landscape
- Historical and prevalent demand and supply frameworks as well as estimated supply-demand scenario analysis
- A comprehensive list of end-users and essential buyers scrutinized as per applications and regions
Top Market Players Are:
- Ace Hardware Corporation
- AE McKenzie
- Agrium Incorporated
- AMBRANDS
- Amrep
- Andersons Incorporated
- APEX Nursery Fertilizer
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Central Garden & Pet
- DLF Seeds A/S
- J.R.
- DowDuPont
- Espoma Company
- Ferry-Morse Seed
- Premier Tech Limited
- Sakata Seed Corporation
- Scootney Springs Seed
- Scotts Miracle-Gro
- Simplot Company
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- The Andersons Inc
Lawn and garden consumables market: Growth leading factors
The developing consumer interest in home gardening and landscaping and the growing construction of commercial and residential buildings constitute the primary factors driving the market growth. Apart from this factor, the upcoming trend of converting outdoor spaces into areas of relaxation like lounges, outdoor kitchens, party spots, and entertainment areas is another expansion-related factor. Further, there has been an escalating demand for products of landscaping like plants and gazeboes, and water fountains, which can be owed to enhanced lifestyle, growing expenditure capacities of consumers, and speedy urbanization.
Increasing inclination of the consumers towards the home decors, and universal assumption of hardscaping and bringing on product demand. Additionally, many leading manufacturers are evolving the latest consumables for lawns and gardens that provide superior convenience and efficiency and are easy to use. The market growth is also being propelled by embarking on natural and organic variants is pushing the market growth. Additional factors involving the growing sectors of real estate, growing trend of kitchens that are outdoor, government policies that are favorable, and increasing speculation in green spaces and parks that are urban also offer an influence on the market growth that is urban.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the lawn and garden consumables market witnessed mixed impacts because of disturbance in the supply chain for several gardening products. The decreased demand by consumers has placed downward pressure on the production and prices of garden consumables.
Lawn and garden consumables market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market Size 2021 Value
|
USD 16.16 Billion
|
Market Outlook for 2030
|
USD 21.73 Billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
3.4% from 2022 – 2030
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022 – 2030
|
Segments covered
|
By Product, By End-Use, By Region
|
Key Companies
|
Ace Hardware Corporation, AE McKenzie, Agrium Incorporated, AMBRANDS, Amrep, Andersons Incorporated, APEX Nursery Fertilizer, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Central Garden & Pet, DLF Seeds A/S, J.R., DowDuPont, Espoma Company, Ferry-Morse Seed, Premier Tech Limited, Sakata Seed Corporation, Scootney Springs Seed, Scotts Miracle Gro, Simplot Company, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The Andersons Inc.
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.
Lawn and garden consumables market: key segmentation
- Insight by product, end-user, and region
By product, fertilizers and seeds accounted for a significant share as necessary compared to other gardening and consumable lawn products. They are also discovered in urban and rural areas, principally in small-scale maintenance systems of agriculture. By end-user, the residential segment ruled the roost owing to the growing quantity of construction projects and growing renovation activities are driving the market.
By region, North America is emerging as a promised market. The increasing trend of garden and house parties is anticipated to enhance the demand for lawn and gardening products. After the recession, the rebound in the housing market and the growing number of renovation projects in the region will boost the demand in the area. Asia Pacific region is also speedily growing as the disposable income of people is increasing, growing target population and upgrading economic conditions in countries like China and India.
Important Questions Being Answered by The Market Report
- What is the market size and growth?
- What are the essential factors pushing the lawn and garden consumables market?
- What are the most accepted players in the global lawn and garden consumables market?
- Which industry is forthcoming to grow the market demand?
- What segments are enfolded?
- What is the primary driver?
The market primarily depends on the product, end-user, and region
Lawn and garden consumables market: By product
- Seeds
- Fertilizers
- Pesticides
- Others
Lawn and garden consumables market: By end-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
