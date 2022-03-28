Ace Peak Investment is a premier VOIP Telecom Operator, providing top-quality voice calls worldwide with the lowest rates.

California – March 28th, 2022 – Ace Peak Investment is a world-renowned telecom provider that offers retail and wholesale VoIP termination services. Their strong expertise of 30 years and extensive experience within the telecommunications trade has enabled the United States to develop an automatic Carrier Platform for telecom operators, carriers, and repair suppliers. Ace Peak investment has thousands of international phone numbers available to choose from and several different area codes. The service provides an effortless way to manage one’s phone number(s) and makes it easy for customers to get a phone number anywhere in the world at any time.
“Ace Peak investment is a leading provider of Wholesale DIDS and VoIP solutions,” commented Vice President Parisha Dhanak. “With a high-quality voice, virtual numbers are the most cost-effective business tools that enable you to conduct effective communication and grow your business. In addition, we provide direct and indirect access to over 100+ VoIP operators across the globe.”
Ace Peak Investment offers an internet portal for commerce and settlement of wholesale voice termination, Wholesale DIDs, International Top-up, and SMS services. This one-stop platform permits carriers to access different network suppliers and Carriers to fulfill the capability demand with quality assurance. Ace Peak Investment secures vendors by providing Retail traffic and settlement. Their supported product facilitates MNOs, MVNOs, Call centers, Tier one Carriers, Calling Card firms, Enterprise Customers, and VoIP providers with economic network management, maximized network redundancy, and quality-based routing mechanism with competitive valuation.
Ace Peak Investment’s list of services includes Wholesale Voice Administration, a significantly limited telephone administration comprising a vast voice circuit or various circuits. The Discount Voice is utilized by organizations occupied with broadcast communications to give neighborhood, a considerable distance, DID, complementary, or global voice administration just as different applications including video conferencing, fax, and dial-up.
They provide Direct Inward Dialing (DID) service; this is a telephone utility that permits a telephone number to ring through legitimately to a particular telephone at a business, instead of heading off to a menu or a line and expecting to dial an expansion. A telephone number utilized like this is regularly called a DID (and countless numbers are designated DIDs). DIDs work comparatively as VoIP communication to permit PSTN clients to reach VoIP clients directly; DID numbers are relegated to a door. The entryway interfaces the PSTN (open exchanged phone organize) to the VoIP arrangement, steering, and deciphering calls between the two systems for the VoIP client. The Interconnected PSTN calls go to the VoIP client who holds the corresponding DID number.
Another vital service Ace Peak Investment provides is International Top-Up, where a little means a lot. Poonam Sharma, Senior Account manager at Ace, was quoted saying: “With our International Top-Up services, we are always working to improve the nature of individuals’ lives by keeping organizations, families, and companions connected all over the world, and we’re focused on making things easy and straightforward for our clients.” She advised clients to follow the company’s speedy and secure broadcast appointment revive measure covering more than 450 worldwide broadcast appointment systems to remain connected.
Ace Peak Investment has more powerful and outstanding features on its lists, such as Bulk SMS, Cloud PBX, Cloud Contact Center, Call Center Solutions, Calling Card, VoIP Switch, Top-Up, CC routes, and others. In addition, they provide competitive rates and excellent quality, enabling their clients to sell and deliver low-cost calls from any location worldwide. To know more about Ace Peaks’ services and prices, They can visit their website or Facebook page and request a free trial.
About Ace Peak investment
Ace Peak Investment is a telecom company that provides wholesale VOIP, SMS, International Top-Up, Virtual Phone Numbers, Cloud Phone, Cloud Contact Center, and Wholesale DID to over 100 countries with the lowest cost and highest quality. Ace Peak Investment offers over 100 different countries DID (virtual phone numbers) to its wholesale customers through API (Application Programming Interface). Ace Peak Investment serves thousands of happy customers around the world.
