Forever Rising Offers Clothing Products Designed For Innovative, Entrepreneurial Women

Acclaimed Online Business Coach, Susie Romans, Launches New Clothing Brand Featuring Products Designed By Female Entrepreneurs For Female Entrepreneurs.

Forever Rising is a newly launched clothing brand dedicated to women’s empowerment. The brand offers clothing products that feature designs meant to inspire female innovators and entrepreneurs.

Founded by celebrated blogger, online business coach, and marketing strategist, Susie Romans, Forever Rising serves as a clothing line ‘designed by female entrepreneurs for female entrepreneurs.’ According to Susie, there is a myriad of clothing lines trying to find a place in the market but Forever Rising stands out unique as it is the only one with such a brand concept.

“What if there was a clothing line that helped women to rise up?” said the company founder and mother of four. “Now there is. There’s never been a clothing line designed specifically for innovative, entrepreneurial women… until now.”

Susie and her team further explained that each one of their designs has a story to tell. They believe that the messages that the items convey have the power to potentially change people’s attitudes and actions. Forever Rising’s designs include inspirational phrases such as “The journey is the prize”, “Changing the world”, “I believe in miracles”, “Choose love over fear”, and “Be a light in the dark.”

Some product designs feature shorter statements such as “Freedom”, “Beyond blessed”, “Keep shining”, and “Born worthy” to name a few.

The brand not only looks to inspire women through the designs of its products, but it also supports them by way of charity. Ten percent of all profits are donated to CAMFED.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting the lives of marginalized young women in Africa through education.

There are several clothing product categories available in the Forever Rising online store. These include Hoodies, Crop Tops, Tanks + Tees, and Hats. Additionally, the shop offers Home Goods such as pillows, mugs, and picture frames. A size guide is also provided for the benefit of online shoppers.

All payments made through the Forever Rising online store are guaranteed secure and protected by a secure socket layer. Customers have multiple payment options including American Express, Master Card, Visa, Paypal, Diner’s Club, Apple Pay, Discover, Facebook Pay, Google Pay, Shop Pay, and Venmo.

More information about Forever Rising and its products can be found on its e-commerce site, https://iamforeverrising.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Forever Rising

Contact Person: Susie Romans

Email:

Country: United States

Website: https://iamforeverrising.com/

