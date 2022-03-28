Radical Skincare Touts at Home Medical Grade Age-Defying Exfoliating Pads for Sensitive Skin

New pre-moistened pads gently exfoliate dead skin cells and enhance skin by promoting new cell turnover.

Malibu, California – March 28, 2022 – Goodbye dull skin. Hello smooth skin. There are many skincare products on the market that claim to exfoliate dead skin cells, but the problem is that most of them also leave behind red irritated skin. This means that users will want to stay home for a few days while their skin recovers so they can go out in public.

Radical Skincare had this in mind when Liz & Rachel Edlich, founder of Radical Skincare, created their Age-Defying Exfoliating Pads. Finally, top-rated exfoliating pads that deliver daily exfoliation without irritating the skin. No more down time due to red, flaky, inflamed skin. It’s all about the ingredients. Naturally sourced and clinically proven to provide fast results.

These exfoliating pads are infused with AHA and BHA multi-fruit extracts giving them the ability to exfoliate dead skin cells and enhance skin by promoting new cell turnover. These ingredients have been shown to improve skin elasticity and dull skin.

Radical Age-Defying Exfoliating Pads have received rave reviews, “I have only been using these pads for a week and already my skin is transformed! I now leave the house without makeup and feel confident for the first time in a long time!” to “I would have to say that this product has made the greatest improvement to my skin. I immediately noticed a brighter complexion after the first use.”

A Clinical study was also shown to help the following so that skin felt softer, smoother, and more youthful:

Reduce coarse crow’s feet in 2 weeks.

Remove dead skin cells for a brighter complexion.

Reduce pore size and even skin tone while significantly improving skin firmness, texture, and elasticity.

Prepare the skin for better product absorption.

The Results were softer, smoother and more youthful skin. The secret is in the age-defying ingredients:

Chamomile Extract: Provides Bisabolol to soothe and calm skin.

Both Glycolic Acid and Multi Fruit Acids: Provides gentle yet deep exfoliation.

Multi-Fruit Acids: Sugar Cane, Sugar Maple, Orange Fruit, and Lemon. Alpha, Beta and Polyhydroxy acids are exfoliating.

Salicylic Acid: Provides smoothing Beta Hydroxy Acid.

Oat Kernel Extract: The sugar-based film-former tightens skin.

Osilift: Tones the skin, makes it firmer, smoothes the skin’s micro relief and reduces wrinkles and lines.

Witch Hazel: Works as a mild astringent to clean excess residual on the skin and helps to keep the skin’s surface clean.

Visit the Radical Skincare website to learn how their products enable the maximum concentration of actives for maximum delivery to the skin, and why they are great for all skin types. See how Radical Skincare products keep the antioxidant potency and performance in their creams to deliver maximum benefits and results quickly.

For complete information, visit: radicalskincare.com/

