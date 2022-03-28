Troy Thompson, CEO/Founder of Virtual Insurance Tools, Interviewed on Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast.

Troy discusses his approach to helping financial services professionals offer insurance online. In the interview, he discusses the statistics of people in various demographics who initiate and complete buying insurance online. He also discusses how financial professionals can not only protect their clients from leaving their agency by offering this online tool but also increase revenue with this opportunity

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-troy-thompson-ceo-founder-of-virtual-insurance-tools/

Virtual Insurance Tools was developed by Troy to address the technology demands of new generations for independent insurance agents.

It is no coincidence that the gap between those who are uninsured or underinsured continues to grow. Quite simply, the insurance industry hasn’t kept up. Having been in the insurance industry for 25 years and being very technology-driven, they recognize the desire of individuals to conduct business on their terms. That is what Virtual Insurance Tools allows.

Gone are the days of face-to-face appointments and paper apps. They have provided a way for people to learn, compare, apply, and even purchase insurance without ever leaving their home or office and meeting face-to-face with an agent. They bring the insurance industry to today with relevant, leading-edge technology that not only meets the demands of consumers but of agents as well.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/uDkwSn4wS_s

About Troy Thompson

Troy is responsible for helping agents tap into the online buyers’ market for life insurance, final expense, and Medicare supplements. He also assists his company with developing new technology for consumer-facing online market. Troy started his insurance career in 1998 as an independent insurance agent focusing on long-term care and later built a brokerage agency. Troy started developing technology for the insurance industry in 2014 and works with IMO’s, BGA’s and independent insurance agents across the US.

Troy attended Iowa State University. He enjoys spending time with his family and frequently competes in ultra-endurance sports such as running, swimming and IronMan.

Learn More: https://www.virtualinsurancetools.com/

