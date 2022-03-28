Troy Thompson, CEO/Founder of Virtual Insurance Tools, Interviewed on Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast.

Troy discusses his approach to helping financial services professionals offer insurance online. In the interview, he discusses the statistics of people in various demographics who initiate and complete buying insurance online. He also discusses how financial professionals can not only protect their clients from leaving their agency by offering this online tool but also increase revenue with this opportunity
Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:
https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-troy-thompson-ceo-founder-of-virtual-insurance-tools/
Virtual Insurance Tools was developed by Troy to address the technology demands of new generations for independent insurance agents.
It is no coincidence that the gap between those who are uninsured or underinsured continues to grow. Quite simply, the insurance industry hasn’t kept up. Having been in the insurance industry for 25 years and being very technology-driven, they recognize the desire of individuals to conduct business on their terms. That is what Virtual Insurance Tools allows.
Gone are the days of face-to-face appointments and paper apps. They have provided a way for people to learn, compare, apply, and even purchase insurance without ever leaving their home or office and meeting face-to-face with an agent. They bring the insurance industry to today with relevant, leading-edge technology that not only meets the demands of consumers but of agents as well.
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/uDkwSn4wS_s
About Troy Thompson
Troy is responsible for helping agents tap into the online buyers’ market for life insurance, final expense, and Medicare supplements. He also assists his company with developing new technology for consumer-facing online market. Troy started his insurance career in 1998 as an independent insurance agent focusing on long-term care and later built a brokerage agency. Troy started developing technology for the insurance industry in 2014 and works with IMO’s, BGA’s and independent insurance agents across the US.
Troy attended Iowa State University. He enjoys spending time with his family and frequently competes in ultra-endurance sports such as running, swimming and IronMan.
Learn More: https://www.virtualinsurancetools.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Marketing Huddle, LLC
Contact Person: Mike Saunders, MBA
Email: Send Email
Phone: 7202323112
Country: United States
Website: https://www.AuthorityPositioningCoach.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.