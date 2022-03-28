Lara V, an Up-and-Coming Pop Artist Taking Miami By Storm

Her talent, angelic voice, lovable personality and willingness to work hard, flying from one city to another, Miami to New York to LA, in order to connect and showcase her art helped her get recognized by some big names in the music industry.

Lara is A Serbian singer-songwriter based in Miami who’s only 19 yet fully committed to her craft. Her road to success has not been easy but failure is not an option.

Lara developed an interest in music at an early age and by the time she was 15, she became certain that there was nothing she’d rather do with her life than devote it to her art. She always knew she wanted to be a star so together with her family she moved to America, the land of opportunities. As a girl, she participated in many musicals and fell in love with acting, singing, and dancing. She has been living in Miami for seven years now, and throughout that time she managed to record a dozen songs, which she is excited to release soon.

The path she decided to take has come with a lot of obstacles along the way. She was bullied for being an immigrant and not speaking the language and she had to struggle to find her way around in a foreign country. It wasn’t easy making friends and finding people to work with. Nevertheless, she did not allow for all the disappointments to bring her down and she never gave up. She learned how to speak English fluently and managed to overcome any issue that got in her way with the support of her loving parents.

Lara connects to her music deeply and strives to communicate her emotions through her songs. She usually writes when she feels inspired by either her personal life or other people’s lives. She doesn’t like to force it; her writing process begins naturally. As a perfectionist, she invests a lot of time in perfecting every part of her work even though she feels like it can never be perfect enough but she likes to get as close to perfection as she can. Lara usually writes songs about love and female empowerment which is what inspires her the most. Her sound is mainly pop with some EDM in it but she enjoys all different kinds of genres such as hip hop, R&B, pop, rock, EDM, Serbian music, Latin music etc. She is very inspired by Jennifer Lopez and not just because of her music but also because of her work ethic and who she is as a person. Some of her other influences are Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. Lara is currently putting together an EP and she’ll be releasing a couple of singles as well which everyone will be able to enjoy very soon.

Her talent, angelic voice, lovable personality and willingness to work hard, flying from one city to another, Miami to New York to LA, in order to connect and showcase her art helped her get recognized by some big names in the music industry. Many labels sparked an interest in her as a singer-songwriter which gives her all the confidence she needs to move forward with her career. She feels like she is on the right path when artists she admires so much tell her how talented she is and advise her to keep going.

Lara hopes that one day she will be able to start a nonprofit organization for talented young girls in Europe who have no resources to study and showcase their art. She would like to provide them with what they need in order to pursue a career in the entertainment industry because she knows how hard it can be. Life has tried to bring her down time and time again but she rises up, she doesn’t give up and she inspires. She truly believes that she can achieve anything she sets her mind to.

