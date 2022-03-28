Global Cryogenic Vials Market Growth, Future Prospects, Regional Segmentation and Competitive Strategies

The revenue generated by the global Cryogenic Vials market in 2021 was over USD 163.81 million and expected to generate revenue worth USD 211.25 million in 2028.

The Global Cryogenic Vials Market generated revenue of around USD 163.81 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 3.75% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 to reach around USD 211.25 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global Cryogenic Vials is around USD 1.32 billion during 2022 to 2028.

Global Cryogenic Vials Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)

Cryopreservation is a process wherein human or animal cells, tissues, or organs can be preserved at ultra-low temperatures. In such storage process a special vial are used which is called cryogenic vials. Cryogenic vials can store the sample specimen at low temperature for longer span of time. Cryogenic vials are designed and developed so that they can withstand and keep the sample safe at low temperatures as low as -180o.

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cryogenic-vials-market

Internally Threaded Cryogenic Vials to Held the Largest Share

Internally threaded cryogenic vials and externally threaded cryogenic vials are some of the important closure types of Cryogenic Vials. Internally threaded cryogenic vials is most widely used closure type of Cryogenic Vials used across various applications. It accounted for over 55% share in total revenue generation in 2021. While, externally threaded cryogenic vials also hold the significant share and likely to exhibit attractive CAGR over the span of analysis period.

Self-Standing Cryogenic Vials to Grow at Rapid Pace

Self-Standing and Round Bottom are major type segments of the global Cryogenic Vials industry. Self-Standing cryogenic vials are fastest growing mounting segments for Cryogenic Vials. While, round bottom cryogenic vials held over 30% share in 2021. Self-Standing are highly popular as they don’t require any separate holding equipment and also occupy less space.

Polyethylene (PE) Held Largest Share

Polystyrene (PS) and Polyethylene (PE) are major materials used in the manufacturing of Cryogenic Vials. Polyethylene held the largest share of Cryogenic Vials industry in 2021. While, polystyrene held second largest position revenue generation of Cryogenic Vials industry in 2021. Polystyrene (PS) and Polyethylene (PE) resins are non-mutagenic and non-cytotoxic in nature. At the same time, they are also pyrogen free and can withstand ultra-low temperature.

Research Organization to Rule the Demand for Cryogenic Vials

Research Organization, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Healthcare Institutions are major application markets of Cryogenic Vials. Research Organization is largest application industries for Cryogenic Vials with over 35% share in 2021. While, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Healthcare Institutions are likely to advance at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

China is Leading Cryogenic Vials Demand in Asia Pacific

China is leading the Cryogenic Vials industry in Asia Pacific with over 35% share in 2021. On the other hand, India, Japan and South Korea are likely to advance at a rapid pace over the forecast period. While UK, Germany and France are dominating European market and expected to post attractive CAGR during the forecast period. However, U.S. is largest single market for Cryogenic Vials. U.S. is single largest market for cryogenic vials in world with over 25% share in 2021.

Major players operating in the global Cryogenic Vials market include Abdos Labtech Private Limited, Argos Technologies, Argos Technologies, Inc, Azer Scientific, Inc., BioCision, LLC, BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD, Brooks Automation, Inc., Capp ApS, CELLTREAT Scientific Products, Corning Incorporated, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, E&K Scientific Products, Inc., Evergreen Scientific, EZ Bio Research LLC., Incell Technologies, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Starlab International GmbH, StemCell Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International LLC and Ziath Ltd. Global Cryogenic Vials market is characterized by the presence of large number of manufacturers across the world.

Market Segmentation

Global Cryogenic Vials Market by Closure Type, 2016 – 2028

Internally threaded cryogenic vials

Externally threaded cryogenic vials

Global Cryogenic Vials Market by Type, 2016 – 2028

Self-Standing

Round Bottom

Global Cryogenic Vials Market by Material, 2016 – 2028

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Global Cryogenic Vials Market by End-user, 2016 – 2028

Research Organization

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Healthcare Institutions

Others

Global Cryogenic Vials Market by Company, 2016 – 2028

Abdos Labtech Private Limited

Argos Technologies

Argos Technologies, Inc

Azer Scientific, Inc.

BioCision, LLC

BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Capp ApS

CELLTREAT Scientific Products

Corning Incorporated

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

E&K Scientific Products, Inc.

Evergreen Scientific

EZ Bio Research LLC.

Incell Technologies

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Starlab International GmbH

StemCell Technologies Inc.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VWR International LLC

Ziath Ltd

Others

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cryogenic-vials-market

Related Reports:

Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market– Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025

Blow Fill Seal Equipment Market– Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, nonlegislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Company Name: Credence Research

Contact Person: Chris Smith

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18003618290

City: SAN JOSE

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cryogenic-vials-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Cryogenic Vials Market Growth, Future Prospects, Regional Segmentation and Competitive Strategies