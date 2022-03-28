Global Cryogenic Vials Market Growth, Future Prospects, Regional Segmentation and Competitive Strategies

The Global Cryogenic Vials Market generated revenue of around USD 163.81 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 3.75% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 to reach around USD 211.25 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global Cryogenic Vials is around USD 1.32 billion during 2022 to 2028.
Global Cryogenic Vials Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)
Cryopreservation is a process wherein human or animal cells, tissues, or organs can be preserved at ultra-low temperatures. In such storage process a special vial are used which is called cryogenic vials. Cryogenic vials can store the sample specimen at low temperature for longer span of time. Cryogenic vials are designed and developed so that they can withstand and keep the sample safe at low temperatures as low as -180o.
Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cryogenic-vials-market
Internally Threaded Cryogenic Vials to Held the Largest Share
Internally threaded cryogenic vials and externally threaded cryogenic vials are some of the important closure types of Cryogenic Vials. Internally threaded cryogenic vials is most widely used closure type of Cryogenic Vials used across various applications. It accounted for over 55% share in total revenue generation in 2021. While, externally threaded cryogenic vials also hold the significant share and likely to exhibit attractive CAGR over the span of analysis period.
Self-Standing Cryogenic Vials to Grow at Rapid Pace
Self-Standing and Round Bottom are major type segments of the global Cryogenic Vials industry. Self-Standing cryogenic vials are fastest growing mounting segments for Cryogenic Vials. While, round bottom cryogenic vials held over 30% share in 2021. Self-Standing are highly popular as they don’t require any separate holding equipment and also occupy less space.
Polyethylene (PE) Held Largest Share
Polystyrene (PS) and Polyethylene (PE) are major materials used in the manufacturing of Cryogenic Vials. Polyethylene held the largest share of Cryogenic Vials industry in 2021. While, polystyrene held second largest position revenue generation of Cryogenic Vials industry in 2021. Polystyrene (PS) and Polyethylene (PE) resins are non-mutagenic and non-cytotoxic in nature. At the same time, they are also pyrogen free and can withstand ultra-low temperature.
Research Organization to Rule the Demand for Cryogenic Vials
Research Organization, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Healthcare Institutions are major application markets of Cryogenic Vials. Research Organization is largest application industries for Cryogenic Vials with over 35% share in 2021. While, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Healthcare Institutions are likely to advance at a rapid pace over the forecast period.
China is Leading Cryogenic Vials Demand in Asia Pacific
China is leading the Cryogenic Vials industry in Asia Pacific with over 35% share in 2021. On the other hand, India, Japan and South Korea are likely to advance at a rapid pace over the forecast period. While UK, Germany and France are dominating European market and expected to post attractive CAGR during the forecast period. However, U.S. is largest single market for Cryogenic Vials. U.S. is single largest market for cryogenic vials in world with over 25% share in 2021.
Major players operating in the global Cryogenic Vials market include Abdos Labtech Private Limited, Argos Technologies, Argos Technologies, Inc, Azer Scientific, Inc., BioCision, LLC, BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD, Brooks Automation, Inc., Capp ApS, CELLTREAT Scientific Products, Corning Incorporated, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, E&K Scientific Products, Inc., Evergreen Scientific, EZ Bio Research LLC., Incell Technologies, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Starlab International GmbH, StemCell Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International LLC and Ziath Ltd. Global Cryogenic Vials market is characterized by the presence of large number of manufacturers across the world.
Market Segmentation
Global Cryogenic Vials Market by Closure Type, 2016 – 2028
- Internally threaded cryogenic vials
- Externally threaded cryogenic vials
Global Cryogenic Vials Market by Type, 2016 – 2028
- Self-Standing
- Round Bottom
Global Cryogenic Vials Market by Material, 2016 – 2028
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Polyethylene (PE)
Global Cryogenic Vials Market by End-user, 2016 – 2028
- Research Organization
- Pharma & Biotech Companies
- Healthcare Institutions
- Others
Global Cryogenic Vials Market by Company, 2016 – 2028
- Abdos Labtech Private Limited
- Argos Technologies
- Argos Technologies, Inc
- Azer Scientific, Inc.
- BioCision, LLC
- BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
- Capp ApS
- CELLTREAT Scientific Products
- Corning Incorporated
- DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- E&K Scientific Products, Inc.
- Evergreen Scientific
- EZ Bio Research LLC.
- Incell Technologies
- SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- Starlab International GmbH
- StemCell Technologies Inc.
- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- VWR International LLC
- Ziath Ltd
- Others
Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cryogenic-vials-market
Related Reports:
Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market– Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025
Blow Fill Seal Equipment Market– Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027
About Us
Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, nonlegislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
Media Contact
Company Name: Credence Research
Contact Person: Chris Smith
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18003618290
City: SAN JOSE
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cryogenic-vials-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Cryogenic Vials Market Growth, Future Prospects, Regional Segmentation and Competitive Strategies
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.