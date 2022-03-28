Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market to be Worth USD 1.77 Billion by 2028 – Credence Research

The Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market generated revenue of around USD 196.01 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 6.40% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 to reach around USD 302.61 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global Cell Culture Roller Bottles is around USD 1.77 billion during 2022 to 2028.
Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)
Cell Culture Roller Bottles are growing in demand owing to strong demand for cell culture. Cell Culture Roller Bottles are cylindrical bottles used to grow and store cells. Cell Culture Roller Bottles can rotate slowly when placed on rotor. Cell Culture Roller Bottles are one of the most widely used consumables in cell culture industry.
Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cell-culture-roller-bottles-market
Polystyrene (PS) Cell Culture Roller Bottles to Held the Largest Share
Polystyrene (PS) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) are some of the important materials used in the manufacturing of Cell Culture Roller Bottles. Polystyrene is most widely used materials for the manufacturing of Cell Culture Roller Bottles. It accounted for over 55% share in total revenue generation in 2021. While, PET Cell Culture Roller Bottles also hold the significant share and likely to exhibit attractive CAGR over the span of analysis period.
Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering and Stem Cell Technologies Segments to Grow at Rapid Pace
Biopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics, Biotech Research, Bioprocess production, Drug Development, Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering and Stem Cell Technologies are major application markets of the global Cell Culture Roller Bottles industry. Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering and Stem Cell Technologies are fastest growing application markets for Cell Culture Roller Bottles. Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering and Stem Cell are growing in demand and hence likely grow in market share of Cell Culture Roller Bottles consumption. While, Biopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics is largest segment consuming almost 25% of Cell Culture Roller Bottles in 2021.
Vaccine Manufacturers to Hold Largest Share
Vaccine Manufacturers, Pharma Companies, Animal Health Companies and Others end-users of Cell Culture Roller Bottles. Vaccine Manufacturers held the largest share of Cell Culture Roller Bottles industry in 2021. While, pharma companies held second largest position revenue generation of Cell Culture Roller Bottles industry in 2021.
China is Leading Cell Culture Roller Bottles Demand in Asia Pacific
China is leading the Cell Culture Roller Bottles industry in Asia Pacific with over 35% share in 2021. Presence of large number Cell Culture Roller Bottles production facilities installed across the nation and availability of technology is mainly driving the demand for Cell Culture Roller Bottles in the country. On the other hand, India, Japan and South Korea are likely to advance at a rapid pace over the forecast period. While UK, Germany and France are dominating European market and expected to post attractive CAGR during the forecast period. However, U.S. is largest single market for Cell Culture Roller Bottles.
Major players operating in the global Cell Culture Roller Bottles market include Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Analytical Biological Services Inc., BD Biosciences, Bio Sciences, Cell Essentials, Inc., Corning Life Sciences B.V., VWR, DWK Life Sciences, SPL Life Sciences, GE Healthcare, Greiner Bio-One, Merck KGaA and MP Biomedicals. Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles market is characterized by the presence of large number of manufacturers across the world.
Market Segmentation
Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market by Material, 2016 – 2028
- Polystyrene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market by Application, 2016 – 2028
- Biopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics
- Biotech Research
- Bioprocess production
- Drug Development
- Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering
- Stem Cell Technologies
Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market by End-user, 2016 – 2028
- Vaccine Manufacturers
- Pharma Companies
- Animal Health Companies
- Others
Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market by Company, 2016 – 2028
- Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific )
- Analytical Biological Services Inc.
- BD Biosciences
- Bio Sciences
- Cell Essentials, Inc.
- Corning Life Sciences B.V.
- GE Healthcare
- Greiner Bio-One
- Merck KGaA
- MP Biomedicals
- VWR
- DWK Life Sciences
- SPL Life Sciences
- Others
Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cell-culture-roller-bottles-market
Related Reports:
3D Cell Culture Microplates Market– Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2028
Telematics In Heavy Equipment Market– Growth, Future Prospects, And Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027
About Us
Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, nonlegislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
Media Contact
Company Name: Credence Research
Contact Person: Chris Smith
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18003618290
City: SAN JOSE
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cell-culture-roller-bottles-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market to be Worth USD 1.77 Billion by 2028 – Credence Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.