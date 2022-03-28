Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market to be Worth USD 1.77 Billion by 2028 – Credence Research

The revenue generated by the global Cell Culture Roller Bottles market in 2021 was over USD 196.01 million and expected to generate revenue worth USD 302.61 million in 2028. The incremental growth opportunity offered by the global Cell Culture Roller Bottles is estimated to be USD 1.77 billion between 2022 and 2028.

The Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market generated revenue of around USD 196.01 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 6.40% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 to reach around USD 302.61 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global Cell Culture Roller Bottles is around USD 1.77 billion during 2022 to 2028.

Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)

Cell Culture Roller Bottles are growing in demand owing to strong demand for cell culture. Cell Culture Roller Bottles are cylindrical bottles used to grow and store cells. Cell Culture Roller Bottles can rotate slowly when placed on rotor. Cell Culture Roller Bottles are one of the most widely used consumables in cell culture industry.

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cell-culture-roller-bottles-market

Polystyrene (PS) Cell Culture Roller Bottles to Held the Largest Share

Polystyrene (PS) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) are some of the important materials used in the manufacturing of Cell Culture Roller Bottles. Polystyrene is most widely used materials for the manufacturing of Cell Culture Roller Bottles. It accounted for over 55% share in total revenue generation in 2021. While, PET Cell Culture Roller Bottles also hold the significant share and likely to exhibit attractive CAGR over the span of analysis period.

Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering and Stem Cell Technologies Segments to Grow at Rapid Pace

Biopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics, Biotech Research, Bioprocess production, Drug Development, Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering and Stem Cell Technologies are major application markets of the global Cell Culture Roller Bottles industry. Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering and Stem Cell Technologies are fastest growing application markets for Cell Culture Roller Bottles. Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering and Stem Cell are growing in demand and hence likely grow in market share of Cell Culture Roller Bottles consumption. While, Biopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics is largest segment consuming almost 25% of Cell Culture Roller Bottles in 2021.

Vaccine Manufacturers to Hold Largest Share

Vaccine Manufacturers, Pharma Companies, Animal Health Companies and Others end-users of Cell Culture Roller Bottles. Vaccine Manufacturers held the largest share of Cell Culture Roller Bottles industry in 2021. While, pharma companies held second largest position revenue generation of Cell Culture Roller Bottles industry in 2021.

China is Leading Cell Culture Roller Bottles Demand in Asia Pacific

China is leading the Cell Culture Roller Bottles industry in Asia Pacific with over 35% share in 2021. Presence of large number Cell Culture Roller Bottles production facilities installed across the nation and availability of technology is mainly driving the demand for Cell Culture Roller Bottles in the country. On the other hand, India, Japan and South Korea are likely to advance at a rapid pace over the forecast period. While UK, Germany and France are dominating European market and expected to post attractive CAGR during the forecast period. However, U.S. is largest single market for Cell Culture Roller Bottles.

Major players operating in the global Cell Culture Roller Bottles market include Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Analytical Biological Services Inc., BD Biosciences, Bio Sciences, Cell Essentials, Inc., Corning Life Sciences B.V., VWR, DWK Life Sciences, SPL Life Sciences, GE Healthcare, Greiner Bio-One, Merck KGaA and MP Biomedicals. Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles market is characterized by the presence of large number of manufacturers across the world.

Market Segmentation

Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market by Material, 2016 – 2028

Polystyrene

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market by Application, 2016 – 2028

Biopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics

Biotech Research

Bioprocess production

Drug Development

Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering

Stem Cell Technologies

Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market by End-user, 2016 – 2028

Vaccine Manufacturers

Pharma Companies

Animal Health Companies

Others

Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market by Company, 2016 – 2028

Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific )

Analytical Biological Services Inc.

BD Biosciences

Bio Sciences

Cell Essentials, Inc.

Corning Life Sciences B.V.

GE Healthcare

Greiner Bio-One

Merck KGaA

MP Biomedicals

VWR

DWK Life Sciences

SPL Life Sciences

Others

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cell-culture-roller-bottles-market

Related Reports:

3D Cell Culture Microplates Market– Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2028

Telematics In Heavy Equipment Market– Growth, Future Prospects, And Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, nonlegislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Company Name: Credence Research

Contact Person: Chris Smith

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18003618290

City: SAN JOSE

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cell-culture-roller-bottles-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market to be Worth USD 1.77 Billion by 2028 – Credence Research